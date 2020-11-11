The Texans Secure Their Second Win of the Season Against the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-25

The Houston Texans have a reason to celebrate after their victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. This marks the second win of the season for the squad. In large part the victory was due to QB Deshaun Watson carrying the team with his offensive efforts. Of his 32 pass attempts Watson completed 19 for 281 yards, 2 touchdowns, and gained 50 yards on foot with 10 carries.

Watson talked about the touchdown passes saying, “Just give them space and let those guys go to work, especially the first one, the first drive to Brandin. He caught it, they made a great block on the outside and he got on the edge and once he gets on the edge with those guys, they got speed and they got some distance and they can really run so that’s all we needed was some little space and Brandin took his.”

Another key player for the game was Will Fuller who led the team in receiving yards (100). He caught all of his targets and had a 77-yard touchdown.

Of his key touchdown Watson said, “I missed him earlier and he brought it to the sideline to me so I wanted to come back to him and give him a chance and I threw it up, he made a great catch and after that he did the rest. With guys like that, that can really run, you just give them a chance, get the ball in their hands and let them go to work.”

Watson also expressed his gratitude in regard to his teammate Fuller not being traded ahead before the deadline saying to ESPN, “It would have been hell if they would have did that, for sure. Honestly. I’m glad to continue to play with Will. We’ve been making a lot of big, big plays since I came into this league, [and we’re] going to continue to do that as we continue to go the rest of this year and hopefully the rest of our careers.”

With this win the Texans are 2-6 for the season and are looking to keep the winning energy going for their matchup against the Cleveland Browns next week.