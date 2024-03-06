The Texas Panhandle Is On Fire: Here’s How You Can Help

Wildfires are raging across the Texas Panhandle. The Texas A&M Forest Service released a map revealing that there are a staggering 140 fires blazing across the state. But some of the hottest flames (and greatest damages) are concentrated up north, in the Panhandle.

It’s unclear how the fires began, but Texas weather — strong winds, dry conditions, and unusually warm temperatures — fueled their rapid growth. When the Smokehouse Creek Fire broke out near Stinnett, TX (the seat of Hutchinson County) on Feb. 26, temperatures in Amarillo, an hour away, were 82 degrees; the normal daytime high in Amarillo is 54 degrees, per the National Weather Service. Climate change is likely causing fire season to start earlier and last longer by increasing the number of days with hot, dry weather, says Texas State University climatologist (and Texas A&M science professor) John Nielsen-Gammon.

Though most of Texas’ wildfires start in the summer, fire risk in the Panhandle is highest around March, when the mercury rises, and dry winds start to blow. This year, the environment has created a literal perfect storm: the mostly flat, grassy terrain of the Panhandle provided fuel for flames to spread, and higher-than-usual rainfall last year allowed grass to grow rapidly. Aided by these conditions, the Smokehouse Creek Fire exploded from 300,000 acres to 1.075 million in just two days. It is now the largest wildfire in Texas history.

Since its debut, the fire has joined forces with the nearby 687 Reamer fire and even crossed into Oklahoma (where it’s burned over 31,000 acres). It’s now five times the size of New York City. It’s ravaged local towns in the area, spurring several “red flag” warnings and emergency declarations. And on Sunday night (March 3), a new crisis emerged: the city of Sanford (about 15 miles south of Stinnett) was briefly evacuated after the “Roughneck Fire” broke out there.

Eleven miles and roughly 14 minutes from Sanford, the city of Borger sits as the largest city in Hutchinson County. There, Gov. Greg Abbott held a news conference on March 1, announcing that 400-500 structures have been destroyed by the flames. That number will almost certainly grow, as will the casualties. Both humans and animals are at risk: though official numbers aren’t in yet; it’s estimated that thousands of cattle have been killed by the wildfires. “I know one rancher near Canadian who lost 280 mama cows,” AgriLife Extension agent Andy Holloway said.

Even if the millions of cattle in the Panhandle survive, how will they feed? The grassland that they typically munch on has been burned to cinders by the flames. Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller said he knew of a rancher who had 1,500 head of steer but “no grass and no water,” which could force him to relocate the animals.

And at least two people have died in the fires. 83-year-old grandmother Joyce Blankenship died in Stinnett when her home was engulfed by flames. And truck driver Cindy Owens, 44, was traveling in Hemphill County (near the town of Canadian) when she got trapped by the flames and suffered severe burns. She died at an Oklahoma City hospital.

Here in Houston, local residents may feel powerless to help, as the fires are blazing so far away (after all, Borger and Amarillo are over nine hours away by car). Thankfully, there are a plethora of ways to help those affected from afar. The Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund is accepting donations through the Amarillo Area Foundation to help residents who have lost homes, businesses, vehicles, livestock, grazing land and fencing. Donations can be made online . Checks can also be mailed to Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund (919 S. Polk, Amarillo, TX, 79101).

Hutchinson County United Way says it will direct funds to help people with long-term needs returning to their homes after the fires. And Amarillo National Bank is accepting donations at all bank branches; donations will be funneled to the Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund.

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service has designated two supply points to accept donations of hay, feed, cow milk, and other supplies:

Gray County Animal Supply Point at Clyde Carruth Pavilion, 301 Bull Barn Drive, Pampa. Contact Marcus Preuninger at 806-669-8033 or 325-728-0477.

Hemphill County Animal Supply Point at Canadian AH&N Ranch Supply, 100 Hackberry St., Canadian. Contact Andy Holloway at 806-323-9114.

NBC’s Austin affiliate KXAN also suggests that to make donations for people who lost their homes in Hemphill County, go to First Baptist Canadian at http://fbccanadian.org/firehelp/. Nexstar Media Group, which KXAN is a part of, also set up a Red Cross online donation portal to raise money for disaster relief.

The Austin Disaster Relief Network said it is preparing to respond to the fires as well. “We’re praying and monitoring the situation,” said Executive Director Dwight Bailey Jr. “Many of these people, including family members of friends I know personally, have been forced to evacuate and could lose everything overnight.” The nonprofit is encouraging the public to support its disaster response efforts by donating at adrn.org/txpanhandle.