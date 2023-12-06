The Tool Kit for Caregivers While Caregiving

Have you thought about what aging will look like for you?

If not, consider your thoughts, then transpose them onto how your loved ones may feel as their wonder years unfold. Indeed, having all the required tools and a positive attitude will go a long way when the face of aging in ourselves, and our loved ones, is occurring.

Did you know that the average age of a caregiver is 49?

Most caregivers are women (66%), but men also serve as caregivers (John Hopkins Medicine, 2023). Many caregivers have health challenges as they care for others. The caregivers often put themselves last and do not consider the importance of having a self-care tool kit.

Most of us journey through life without a thought for tomorrow, however, I like to share that a successful aging journey must give consideration to the internal and external feelings experienced by all caregivers. The tool kit must be filled with support, while encouraging healthy and independent aging. The benefits of filling the tool kit with quality of life and independence are needed.

Self-management of chronic conditions is a part of the tool kit. Self-confidence and fulfillment from helping others should be a part of the tool kit. Social networks of friendships with like-minded attitudes are also in the tool kit. Be willing to learn and develop new skills, even as we embrace aging.

As Your Proactive Caregiver Advocate, remember that most, if not all loved ones prefer to stay at home. As a caregiver, your tool kit should have the same yearning. Having the right mindset can give you much-needed resilience and help you balance life, aging, and family time. Be safe! Be well!