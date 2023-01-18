The Top Winners from The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards

ABOVE: (L-R) Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, Chris Perfetti, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Quinta Brunson, Lisa Ann Walter, Janelle James, William Stanford Davis, Tyler James Williams, and Randall Einhorn, winners of the Best Comedy Series for “Abbott Elementary,” pose in the press room during the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The 28th annual Critics Choice Awards took place at The Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles Sunday night. Hosted by Chelsea Handler, the ceremony honors the finest achievements in cinema and television and has come to be the greatest predictor of Academy Award nominations over the years.

If that legacy holds true, we’ll see a number of Black actresses take the stage to receive Oscars during the Academy Awards on March 12, as many accepted top honors during the Critics Choice Awards. Among them was singer and actress Janelle Monáe who received the seventh annual #Seeher Award following her role in the Netflix film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

See the Black actors and actresses who took home awards during the ceremony below:

Janelle Monáe

Monáe received the #SeeHer Award on top of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery winning awards for Best Comedy and Best Acting Ensemble.

Abbott Elementary

The ABC sitcom won the award for Best Comedy Series.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Ralph won the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Abbott Elementary.

Angela Bassett

Bassett took home the award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Ruth E. Carter

Carter won the award for Best Costume Design for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Niecy Nash-Betts

The actress won the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for her role in the Netflix series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Giancarlo Esposito

Esposito won the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Better Call Saul.