The William “Boy” Brown Story: Forward Times Distributor in Beaumont, TX

A Proclamation was presented to Beaumont, TX citizens at the City Council Meeting on December 8, 2020 at 1:30 pm, honoring the late William “Boy” Brown. The proclamation established “Boy Brown Day” in the City and honored the original disk jockeys of the legendary KJET radio station.

WHEREAS, William “Boy” Brown was a nationally-acclaimed Disc Jockey, Air Personality, and Announcer who found household name “BOY” in Beaumont Texas. The beginning of his career dates back to the historic Beaumont K-JET radio station, where he disc jockeyed for 17 years and started in the early 1950’s. He also disc jockey at W-BEE in Chicago, where he was known as “KING Bee.”

“Boy” Brown was born April 3rd, 1926 in Savannah, Georgia. He attended college at Savannah State College and was blessed with four children with Luvenia Brown; Roslyn, Rhoda, Vincent, and Virgil. Then in 1956, he married Mary Ann Brown and his blessings continues with four more children: Billie (AKA “Bunny”), Roderick, and Regina and Kevin who are both deceased. His first professional position at a radio station was in 1952 at W-AR in Savannah Georgia. He then accepted a position with W-THT in Hartford, Connecticut before stating his historic career with K-JET radio station. Boy Brown rose to the top of K-JET and became Program Director, Music Director, and Announcer. K-JET was Beaumont’s first African American owned radio station at 1380 on the am dial. K-JET was also known as being located at 1250 AM and 107.7 FM on the radio. K-JET operated in the early 1950’s through the 1970’s. K-JET radio was one of the few Texas radio stations invited to the White House by the late President Richard Nixon to be honored for their great influence and success. K-JET did not only provide secular music but was very well known for the gospel music they played and the gospel disc jockeys who ushered the music through to the community. K-JET played the hottest rhythm and blues and jazz. It really depends on which year of their operation you happened to tune into but you could always hear music by the greats: James Brown, Ray Charles, B.B. King, Johnnie Taylor and Little Richard, only to name a few. In fact, the legendary James Brown and William “Boy” Brown are family and their talent and love for music runs deep in the family’s shared passions. Many will remember KJET’s popular slogan in the1970s’s “Sunrise to Sunset, your best bet is K-JET.”

“Boy” Brown was a trailblazer in radio and found national recognition and respect and the radio community “Boy” Brown joined the National Association of Television and Radio Announcers (NATRA) in 1960 and served in the following capacities: Vice President, Board of Directors, and served as the President of the Southwest Region Chapter from 1966 through 1967. He was selected as the most outstanding and influential radio personality the year during the 17th annual convention for the NATRA. “Boy” Brown was the director of K-JET and Vice President of the National Group during the time he was awarded. He was also awarded the Tommy Smalls Memorial award in honor of the late founder of the NATRA Association. He was inducted into the NATRA Hall of Fame in the national headquarters in Chicago. His name is included in the publication “Who’s Who among Black Americans” 1975 – 1976 Edition. He was lifetime member of the NAACP. He was a member of the YMCA.

“Boy” Brown became an independent Record Representative for Motown Records Corporation. He received the Billboard Air Personality Award in 1970. He was also awarded the title of Colonel of the exclusive staff of Governor Edward Edwards in 1973. “Boy” Brown worked and played with the best and brightest in the business. His K-JET team became family. Together, this dramatic team broke down barriers and paved the way as the first team of DJ’s to play soul music in Southeast Texas.

The “Boy” Brown family and immediate disc jockey family and the K-JET disk Jockey family being honored today include but are not limited to:

Billie Rene Brown, Roderick Jay Brown, Virgil Demarcus Brown

“Willie K” Willie Knighton-The last Living Original K-JET Legend

Carl Weaver, King Arthur, Gerald Loeb, Lloyd Jones, Tony Renfro, Myra Jay