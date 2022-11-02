Third Annual Black Media Story Summit Returns to Houston

A conference hosted by the Austin Film Society, Black Public Media, and Houston Cinema Arts Society

Houston will be home for the third annual Black Media Story Summit, which brings together Black filmmakers, storytellers and creatives to network and share techniques and strategies related to their theme: Environmental Justice.

On Saturday, November 12, the Houston Cinema Arts Society, Black Public Media, and the Austin Film Society will co-host the national Black Media Story Summit in Houston to address the role media makers and public media executives can play in documenting the devastating impacts of climate change on Black communities and distributing this content to provoke urgent action around climate justice.

The Black Media Story Summit will hold a full day of panels and breakout sessions, with local Houston climate justice activists, as well as filmmakers and activists from across the nation.

Participation is free, but registration is required. The Summit will be held in person at the historic DeLUXE Theater in Houston’s 5th Ward as well as virtually.

The DeLUXE Theater is wheelchair-accessible, and services are available such as ASL interpretation. If you have specific accessibility needs, please email operations@cinemahtx.org or call 713.429.0420.

As the Houston Cinema Arts Festival reintroduces holding in-person events while the world is still very much experiencing a pandemic, a reinvention occurs to better serve the patrons while being conscientious, cautious, and responsible. All Houston Cinema Arts Society Staff and Volunteers are fully vaccinated. The Houston Cinema Arts Society strongly encourages patrons to be fully vaccinated and to wear masks indoors. An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public space where people are present. Please stay home if you have any symptoms or have known exposure to COVID-19.

Saturday, November 12, 2022, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

The DeLUXE Theater Gallery

3303 Lyons Avenue, TX 77020

Keynote speaker: Doris Brown

Doris Brown is West Street Recovery’s Co-Director of Community Research, Organizing, and Special Events. She is also a co-founder of the NORTHEAST ACTION COLLECTIVE (NAC).

She graduated from HCC with a degree in Human Service Technology and Certification in Mental Health. In 2016 she graduated from University of Houston with a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies. She joined staff at West Street in June of 2020.

Session 1 – Grassroots for the Global Good

Local activism making a global impact. Grassroots activists discuss their climate justice work within their community and their vision for a more just future.

Moderator: Jaison Oliver

Panelists: Uyiosa Elgan

Session 2 – The Balancing Act: Using facts and creativity for climate justice media

As we work to communicate climate issues with the public, how can filmmakers and creatives balance our approach in discussing critical issues in an impactful way? In this panel, we will discuss tools and strategies on how our artistic medium can empower audiences to engage in climate and environmental justice issues within their local and global communities.

Moderator: Aaron Ambrose

Panelists: Ralph Bouquet, Caty Borum

Session 3 – Creative Case Studies: How creatives intentionally engage their local

environmental issues

In this panel, three directors/producers will join us to detail their projects and how they are seeking to address climate change and environmental issues in their local communities

Moderator: Ronald L. Jones

Panelists: Ngardy Conteh George, Resita Cox, Ben Johnson

For more information and to register, please visit

https://blackpublicmedia.org/black-media-story-summit-climate-justice-houston/

ABOUT BLACK PUBLIC MEDIA

Black Public Media supports the development of visionary content creators and distributes stories about the global Black experience to inspire a more equitable and inclusive future.

ABOUT AUSTIN FILM SOCIETY

Founded in 1985 by filmmaker Richard Linklater, AFS creates life-changing opportunities for filmmakers, catalyzes Austin and Texas as a creative hub, and brings the community together around great film.

ABOUT HOUSTON CINEMA ARTS SOCIETY (HCAS)

Houston Cinema Arts Society (HCAS) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to presenting unique and innovative film programs, multimedia installations and performances, and educational opportunities to engage, enrich, and empower Houston’s diverse communities and cultures. HCAS is dedicated to serving Houston filmmakers and film lovers and engaging in meaningful partnerships with creative individuals and organizations at the intersection of cinema with the visual arts, music, theatre, literature, dance, culture, science, and the humanities. The 14th Annual Houston Cinema Arts Festival will take place from November 10-17, 2022.