Third Ward Pride on Display

Jack Yates Graduate Herbert Mouton Becomes New General Manager of Third Ward’s Wing Quarter Daiquiris & Creole Kitchen and LA Burgers & Daiquiris

Call me old-fashioned, but I still get excited about great people doing great things.

In 2017, Wing Quarter Daiquiris & Creole Kitchen arrived at 3929 Old Spanish Trail—a local family-owned business trying to do three things at the same time: 1) bring high-quality food to the neighborhood, widely known to be a “food desert,” 2) revitalize a portion of the OST corridor, and 3) create jobs for people in the community.

Long-time residents of the Third Ward Community, and owners of Wing Quarter Daiquiris & Creole Kitchen and LA Burgers & Daiquiris—Kerrick and Adrienne Henny—were excited to make big investments in the community in 2017, when they launched Wing Quarter Daiquiris & Creole Kitchen, and in 2020 with LA Burgers and Daiquiris.

“We spent over a year planning for Wing Quarter,” the couple said. “It started with the food, perfecting family recipes, testing flavors and creating a design for an environment everyone would enjoy. At one point, we had a full prep-kitchen set up in our house so our new cooks could master their workflow before we opened.”

For those who may not know, there is so much planning that goes into opening a restaurant—much more than what the average customer is aware of.

Fast forward almost five years later, and the newest addition to the leadership team is Herbert Mouton, a true product of the historic Third Ward community.

Mouton, who is a graduate of Jack Yates High School, has been hired as the newest General Manager of Wing Quarter Daiquiris & Creole Kitchen and LA Burgers & Daiquiris.

Mouton was born and raised at 3711 Southmore Boulevard at the Pierre Apartments—now known as Nubian Square—where his late father lived until his death.

From an early age, hospitality, customer service, and community engagement were in Mouton’s blood. He worked at McDonald’s for two years, while in high school. After graduating Jack Yates with honors in 1993, Mouton matriculated to McMurray University in Abilene, Texas.

While in college, Mouton entered a work study program, where he worked at the Snack Bar as a cashier and cook. He later went on to work for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, where he was privileged to witness all the behind-the-scenes action at the Astrodome and NRG Stadium. After gaining the experience and establishing an appreciation for the unique benefits that come along with working for a well-known chain and nationally recognized brand, Mouton worked for both Subway Sandwiches and the Hampton Inn & Suites. After college he went to work for the City of Houston where he served as supervisor for the Solid Waste Department.

Because of his unrelentless calling for the hospitality industry, Mouton was led to work for popular Houston-based establishments like Island 1515, where he served as General Manager, and Taste Bar & Kitchen, where he served as front of the house manager.

Furthering his passion for the hospitality industry, Mouton has continued his education as part of the Conrad Hilton Program at University of Houston, where he is currently pursuing a master’s degree in Hospitality Management.

Mouton is in the perfect position to have a huge impact on Houston’s restaurant and hospitality scene, and he has decided to do so at Wing Quarter Daiquiris & Creole Kitchen and LA Burgers & Daiquiris. By all accounts, Mouton is a “doer,” and not just a “talker,” and it was great when he agreed to sit down with the Forward Times to talk about his new position. Hear directly from him as to how he plans to make his mark in the hospitality industry, and in the Greater Houston area, especially Third Ward:

Forward Times: So, Mr. Mouton, this new position is a big deal. Could you tell our readers why you decided to take on this new role at Wing Quarter and LA Burgers and Daiquiris?

Mouton: Thanks, Jeff. I appreciate it. Honestly, I see this is as such a special opportunity. This business is much more than food. It is living up to the new role of small business as a service provider, economic developer, community gathering place, etc. Small businesses are still the backbone of our economy in Houston and across Texas. I think the owners understand that we play more than one role. I love taking a wider view of what these restaurants can be.

Forward Times: Your sense of community runs deep. Where does it come from?

Mouton: I think I am like a lot of people who grew up in the Third Ward community. For whatever reason, you learn from an early age the importance of giving back and taking care of your family, neighbors, and community. It is what’s expected, and it makes Third Ward a stronger community. I personally have always been very proud of being a Jack Yates graduate and have stayed involved there with the Brothers of JY and as the 2nd Vice President of the Jack Yates PTO. I am a proud member of the Nu Phi Chapter of our beloved Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., located in 3rd Ward, where I have been a member for over 10 years. As you know all too well, our commitment in Omega Psi Phi as it relates to giving back to the community is significant in so many ways, especially with our time and money—and not always in that order. I am also the co-founder of a non-profit organization called “88 C.H.U.M.P.” (88 standing for the football number George Floyd wore and the acronym C.H.U.M.P. stands for Communities Helping Underprivileged Minorities Progress). The organization is dedicated to the life and legacy of our good friend and fellow football player, George Floyd. He was my brother and will always live in my heart.

Forward Times: So, tell us about the future of the restaurants. Do you have any immediate plans?

Mouton: Well, first, I want to maintain the owner’s commitment to high-quality food at a competitive price and I want to be sure to keep our focus on the community. I also think there is a great opportunity to introduce the restaurants to new audiences through special events and corporate catering. It is also important to stay focused and connected to both Texas Southern University and the University of Houston. The student populations at both schools are so vibrant and innovative. I would love to be creative here because everyone wins, including the community. I also think it is important for us to not only offer delicious food and great customer service, but we need to make sure people are aware of our many menu offerings and daily specials. There is really no reason why I should not see all our customers once a week. Our food is better than most establishments and we really do cater to the preferences of our neighborhood.

For those who may remember, the Forward Times reported back on September 26th about local entrepreneurs and philanthropists—Kerrick and Adrienne Henny, along with their son Kristopher Henny—unveiling a George Floyd mural created by Houston artist Israel Rodriguez and located at LA Burgers & Daiquiris in Third Ward.

The Henny family opened LA Burgers & Daiquiris during the COVID-19 pandemic and wanted to do something to commemorate the life of George Floyd—a Third Ward native who grew up in the area and attended Jack Yates High School. As stated, they also own Wing Quarter Daiquiris & Creole Kitchen.

If you are in Houston, I encourage everyone to go by and visit Herbert Mouton at Wing Quarter Daiquiris & Creole Kitchen, located at 3929 Old Spanish Trail, and at LA Burgers & Daiquiris, located at 3755 North MacGregor Way—both in the heart of Houston’s Third Ward.