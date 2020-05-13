ABOVE: Dr. Letitia Plummer

One day after attending the most recent Houston City Council meeting, Houston City Councilmember Letitia Plummer (At-Large Position 4) began to feel ill and started having some digestive issues. Now, she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-quarantining at home.

Plummer came down with symptoms on May 7th, where she began to feel tired and having body aches. Symptoms, such as diarrhea and vomiting, made her feel worse. Assuming she may have simply had a stomach virus or had eaten something that didn’t sit well with her stomach, she decided to self-isolate and planned to get tested for COVID-19 the very next day.

She became one of the latest Houstonians to contract the unsuspecting virus.

Plummer shared the news of her positive test to Mayor Sylvester Turner and on Facebook this past Monday, May 11th.

“Today I tested positive for COVID-19,” Plummer shared on Facebook, along with her attached open letter to Mayor Turner. “Friends, this virus is very real. Over the last couple of days, your love on social media has kept me going as my body has been battling to survive. I am taking the advice of my doctors and resting, so for some time, I will not be able to answer calls, nor respond to text messages. I will, however, always appreciate your love here, on social media.”

In her open letter to Mayor Turner, Plummer informed him that “currently, no additional family members have tested positive” and she has informed her “staff, all of whom have been instructed to get tested as soon as possible.” Plummer also informed Mayor Turner that “until declared COVID-19 negative and safe,” she would not be attending any future council meetings.

Plummer has gone on the record to state that her three sons have tested negative for COVID-19 and they are staying at another residence until she is declared negative.

Mayor Turner issued the following statement in response to Plummer’s announcement:

“Today, the City of Houston reported 229 positive COVID-19 cases. The number of people that have tested positive is a reminder that we are still facing a public health crisis. The virus does not discriminate, and people of all ages and ethnicities have been affected. I am praying for Council Member Letitia Plummer’s speedy recovery as she isolates at home. Based on my observations, she has been careful to protect her health and the safety of those around her by practicing social distancing and wearing facial coverings. In addition to her role with the City of Houston, Council Member Plummer has kept a busy schedule at her two dental practices and distributing masks and organizing food giveaways in the community. I will continue to ask everyone, including city employees, members of the public, and elected officials to follow the CDC guidelines for this pandemic. Please wear your face coverings, practice social distancing, get tested, and stay home if you feel sick.”

Of course, the news of Plummer’s COVID-19 diagnosis created a buzz at City Hall, with questions being asked about precautions that should be taken at City Hall and whether her fellow colleagues on City Council should be tested.

Dr. David Persse, who serves as the Health Authority for the Houston Health Department released a statement to all members of Houston City Council, stating:

“Following the announcement that a member of City Council has tested positive for the Coronavirus SARS CoV-2, many have asked about their need to be tested and how to have a test performed. The case of the Council Member will be investigated to determine who may be a close contact and have symptoms consistent with potential COVID-19 virus infection (fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, new loss of taste or smell, vomiting or diarrhea, and/or sore throat). These individuals should be tested. Others may wish to be tested. Remember that testing is diagnostic and not a treatment or prevention to infection.”

In response to that message from Dr. Persse, it was decided that every member of the Houston City Council would be tested for COVID-19 and that testing took place on Tuesday, May 12th.

As of this article being written, the Forward Times does not know the health status of the Mayor, other members of Houston City Council, City Hall staff or the staff of Councilmember Plummer.

We will continue to follow this story and wish Dr. Plummer a speedy recovery.