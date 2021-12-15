Fashion

This Week in December Fashion…

by Grace Boateng
by Grace Boateng

From custom blazers to golden spines, these celebrities served some incredible looks on the red carpet.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 13: Marsai Martin attends Sony Pictures’ “Spider-Man: No Way Home” Los Angeles Premiere on December 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE – NOVEMBER 29: Zendaya attends the Ballon D’Or photocall at Theatre du Chatelet on November 29, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 12: Jerrie Johnson attends the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon Studio’s “The Tender Bar” at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 12, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA – DECEMBER 13: Ramata-Toulaye Sy at The Red Sea International Film Festival on December 13, 2021 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 12: Shoniqua Shandai attends the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon Studio’s “The Tender Bar” at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 12, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 13: Storm Reid attends Sony Pictures’ “Spider-Man: No Way Home” Los Angeles Premiere on December 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
