This week we are taking a moment to appreciate the supreme fashionista that Tracee Ellis Ross is. As an actress, model, musician, television host, producer, and director, she has always been “that girl.” It is wonderful to see that that she continues to find new, inventive, and creative ways of expressing herself through fashion. A round of applause for our favorite “girlfriend.”

Tracee Ellis Ross (Image capture courtesy of Twitter)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Image capture courtesy of Twitter)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Image capture courtesy of Tracee’s Instagram @traceeellisross)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Image capture courtesy of Tracee’s Instagram @traceeellisross)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Image capture courtesy of Tracee’s Instagram @traceeellisross)