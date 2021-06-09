Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles Brings his Better Half into the Spot Light for Season 4 of Ready To Love

Jacqueline Miles stepped from behind the curtain of “The Miles Family Machine” and showed the nation why she is Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles better half. Normally we are used to listening to Nephew Tommy giving the men and women dating advice, but this season he revealed a plot twist that included his wife joining to give a woman’s perspective.

“It just made sense for me to join the show since it was being filmed here in our hometown,” said Jacqueline, the native Houstonian.

The reaction was not only positive, but also unveiled a thought that many of us didn’t know we had we have been missing a female perspective.

In an exclusive interview with us, Nephew Tommy transparently told us that he was “uneasy at first” and didn’t want her to come on the show. If you are thinking he didn’t want her to steal his thunder, you are completely wrong.

Nephew Tommy

“The internet is a cruel place, you can talk about me all day long, but don’t talk about my kids or my wife,” said Nephew Tommy. “You know how people are, ‘Oh look at her hair’, people are ignorant.”

However, “Jackie” as many affectionately call her received none of that. People were excited to see the mother of three co-hosts alongside her husband of 20 years.

Jackie is so down to earth the advice she offered was extremely practical, making sure women took accountability for their actions.

“My perspective was let me try to get to know everyone on the show, their background, personalities, and then give them some advice,” Jackie said. “Social media has changed the dating scene. It’s just different from when we were dating, we took the time to call and get to know each other vs looking at someone’s social media and getting to know them from that. You don’t get to know the real person, you know, the good, the bad, and the ugly.”

She goes on to talk about how people need to get to know people’s hearts and find out if they are “equally yoked”.

“Big Brother Tommy” as we like to call him agreed with his beautiful wife.

The entire time we spoke, he yielded to his wife, allowing her to speak first and oftentimes aligning with her perspective. The beauty of their relationship showed on TV as well and that’s because they continue dating each other. How?

“It’s a little tough but you have to make time for each other. Especially when you start having kids, careers, and then your kids have activities, you have to revamp, maybe repeat dates but put a twist on it,” said Jackie.

Of course, they go on and talk about the show. Men typically get straight to the point, but the way Jackie broke down people reacting based on what they saw in their homes such as growing up in a single-family household versus a two-parent household. The transparency that she and Tommy gives is not found in reality TV. In our interview, Jackie spoke about being independent when she first got married because of growing up in a single-parent home and having to adjust. Tommy spoke about his parent having along with marriage and how he never wants to separate.

When asked if Mrs. Miles will be returning, Tommy replied with “Cut the Check”.

“She would love to return,” said Nephew Tommy.

Jacqueline added that it was “In the works”.

Houston produces greatness. The Aggie Alums will head to DC for season 5, hopefully cohosting together. Until then, Mrs. Miles will continue to keep the well-oiled machine of the Miles Family running and Nephew Tommy will continue to keep us laughing.