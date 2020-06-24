Thomas Routt Scholarships

The Thomas H. Routt Scholarship Fund, in upholding the legacy of the late Judge Thomas H. Routt, has awarded $1,000 each in grants to Caleb J. James of North Shore High School and Jacob H. Boyd of Shadow Creek High School for 2020. Mr. James will be attending Rice University, while Mr. Boyd will be attending Prairie View A&M University this fall. Over the last 25 years, the Routt Fund has awarded over $275,000 in scholarships to students in the Greater Houston Metropolitan area. Since its inception, the Routt Scholarship Fund has endeavored to provide meaningful services to the Houston community through mentoring and tuition assistance to enhance and enrich the lives of deserving youth.

The board officers are Norman Thomas, Chairman; Walter Sloan, Secretary; Herman L. Gabriel, Treasurer; Edward Brown II, President. Members: James Hooper, Kevin Barnett, Christopher Houston, Patrick D. Lewis, Charles Mills and Oscar Coward.

“Working to Advance the Education of the Leaders of Tomorrow.”

Information on making donations or other information may be directed to the listed contacts:

Website: throutt.foundation.org

Email: throuttfoundation@gmail.com

Tel: 713-272-0519