Tigers Use Home Cooking To Run Past Alabama A&M 78-44

Texas Southern returned to the winner’s column in a big way as they led from start-to-finish during a 78-44 win over Alabama A&M Saturday night at home.

Texas Southern started off the contest strong with a 9-0 run led by four points from Karl Nicholas. The Bulldogs would respond with an 8-0 surge of their own which led to a TSU timeout with 13:27 remaining.

After the timeout, it took a total team effort to get the Tigers back on track as six players scored over the next five minutes. Behind the strength of a 15-4 run, TSU turned a one-point lead into a 24-12 lead. Defensively, cooled AAMU off as they held them to only 2-of-10 shooting. From there it was all TSU as the Tigers turned up the intensity even more as they remained hot from the field going 7-of-12 down the stretch. Brison Gresham led the charge with nine points over the final 6:28 as TSU took control en route to a 42-20 halftime lead.

The Tigers were never threatened in the second half as they maintained a 20-point plus lead for the remainder of the half. TSU would claim a lead as high as 34 at the 23 second mark after Andrew Malveaux’s three-pointer.

John Jones led the way with 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting while Brison Gresham followed with 11. A.J. Lawson led the Tigers with eight boards along with five assists from Jordan Gilliam.

With the win, TSU head coach Johnny Jones improves to 8-0 lifetime against Alabama A&M. As a team, the Tigers have won 17 straight over AAMU and 28 of the past 29 match-ups.