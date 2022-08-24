Toni Harris Taylor Receives Networker of the Year Award

ABOVE: Dr. George C. Fraser and Toni Harris Taylor

Dr. George C. Fraser, notable International Speaker and Author of Success Runs in Our Race, awarded the 2022 Entrepreneur and Power Networker of the Year Award to local entrepreneuse (female entrepreneur), Toni Harris Taylor during the 2022 Power Networking Conference held August 3-6th at the Hilton of Americas Conference Center.

Toni Harris Taylor is the award-winning franchise owner of Network in Action Global Partners. NIA Global Partners is an international community of business owners who come together to mastermind to grow their business, bring each other warm referrals and be a supportive community for one another. Toni lives by the mantra of being DRASTIC! In her business, Drastic Results Marketing and Sales Coaching, she helps her clients learn the strategies to get known, get connected and get paid to make six figures and beyond.

Dr. Fraser chose Houston as the location for the Power Networking Conference based on Houston’s reputation for its progressive Black entrepreneurial community. The Power Networking Conference has been named by Forbes as one of the Top Five Must-Attend Conferences for Entrepreneurs. The 22nd annual conference will be held in Houston on August 2-6, 2023. The theme is Power Networking – Icons of Black Excellence – Repositioning Our Narrative in Real Time. If you are interested in being a participant or sponsor, contact Dr. George C. Fraser at (216) 496-1287.

Toni’s passion is helping entrepreneurs to understand the power of relationships, learning the strategies to build long-term relationships and creating connections between entrepreneurs. Toni purchased a Network in Action franchise in September 2019 and grew the network to two local groups that meet in Northeast Houston and currently at five virtual groups nationwide. Her goal is to grow her franchise internationally to over 20 groups led by entrepreneurs who are passionate about small business success. Her upcoming conference The Viral Networking Conference will be held Nov. 2-4, 2022. Check out the details at TheViralNetworkingConference.com.