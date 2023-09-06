Fashion

Top of September Fashion Finds

by Grace Boateng
This week’s found fashion features sparkles, shimmers, poses, and prints.

VENICE, ITALY – AUGUST 30: Madisin Rian attends the opening red carpet at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on August 30, 2023 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images For Armani Beauty )

VENICE, ITALY – AUGUST 31: Jonica T. Gibbs attends a red carpet for the movie “Dogman” at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2023 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

VENICE, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 02: Kerry Washington attends Giorgio Armani “One Night In Venice” photocall on September 02, 2023 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

VENICE, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 03: Ava Duvernay attends Miu Miu Women’s Tales Dinner during the 80th Venice International Film Festival at Fondazione Prada on September 03, 2023 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Miu Miu)

