Top Scholars Honored at Bridge Builder Charity Foundation Scholarship Ceremony

ABOVE: Bridge Builder Charity Foundation (BBCF) Scholarship Recipients

The Bridge Builder Charity Foundation (BBCF) recently held its annual BBCF Scholarship Ceremony, in partnership with the Mu Mu Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

Forward Times Associate Editor Jeffrey L. Boney delivered a stirring keynote address to encourage the young scholars as they move on to their next chapter of life.

The organization selected 16 outstanding BBCF scholarship recipients and provided Mu Mu Nu scholarship awards to high school graduates who represent Omega’s Cardinal Principle of SCHOLARSHIP, as all BBCF scholarship recipients have a combined 3.87 Grade Point Average!

Here is a list of the Scholarship Recipients:

Bridge Builder Award

Zion Alexander, who also received the prestigious Bennie Isabelle Scholarship

Vintrent Brisby

Madison Brown

Kennedy Colen

James Darden III

Joshua Davis

Lynton Edwards

Samaria Gallien

Taylor Howard

Malcolm Hubbard Jr.

Kyli Ervin

Daniel Montanez

MacKenzie Morgan

Sydney Snipes

Gavin Tolbert

Lauren Williams

Mu Mu Nu Chapter Award

Vintrent Brisby

Kyli Ervin

Samaria Gallien

Taylor Howard

Malcolm Hubbard Jr.

Daylon Manuel

MacKenzie Morgan

Israel Scott

Aayren Thomas

Omega Gents Award