Top Scholars Honored at Bridge Builder Charity Foundation Scholarship Ceremony

ABOVE: Bridge Builder Charity Foundation (BBCF) Scholarship Recipients
The Bridge Builder Charity Foundation (BBCF) recently held its annual BBCF Scholarship Ceremony, in partnership with the Mu Mu Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.
Forward Times Associate Editor Jeffrey L. Boney delivered a stirring keynote address to encourage the young scholars as they move on to their next chapter of life.
The organization selected 16 outstanding BBCF scholarship recipients and provided Mu Mu Nu scholarship awards to high school graduates who represent Omega’s Cardinal Principle of SCHOLARSHIP, as all BBCF scholarship recipients have a combined 3.87 Grade Point Average!
Here is a list of the Scholarship Recipients:
Bridge Builder Award
- Zion Alexander, who also received the prestigious Bennie Isabelle Scholarship
- Vintrent Brisby
- Madison Brown
- Kennedy Colen
- James Darden III
- Joshua Davis
- Lynton Edwards
- Samaria Gallien
- Taylor Howard
- Malcolm Hubbard Jr.
- Kyli Ervin
- Daniel Montanez
- MacKenzie Morgan
- Sydney Snipes
- Gavin Tolbert
- Lauren Williams
Mu Mu Nu Chapter Award
- Vintrent Brisby
- Kyli Ervin
- Samaria Gallien
- Taylor Howard
- Malcolm Hubbard Jr.
- Daylon Manuel
- MacKenzie Morgan
- Israel Scott
- Aayren Thomas
Omega Gents Award
- Malcolm Hubbard Jr.
- Daylon Manuel
- Aayren Thomas
- Delrick Williams