Topic: Heart Health in Eldercare

February is heart health month. What a nice way to start the month off by discussing eldercare and heart health. As we age, taking inventory of how our heart is doing makes sense. Why? We need it to continue to pump for as long as we live, right? In many families, heart disease is a huge healthcare concern, and is managed by many caregivers caring for loved ones.

Heart disease can be congenital (refers to a condition or trait that exists at birth) as well as conditions that develop over time, especially hypertension, diabetes, heart attack, or stroke that have been diagnosed. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (2020), countless Americans die of heart disease, stroke, and other conditions associated with cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Sadly, in African American communities, especially, the incidence of heart disease is very high and very costly. More often, the differences are due to economic and social circumstances, which are common and connected to accessing and understanding the importance of annual check-ups. Amongst the African American communities, the resisters are men related to heart disease. Linking at-risk individuals to doctors, nurses, or community health centers that encourage regular health and wellness visits, we are better informed and aware of the progression and challenges of heart disease as our loved ones age.

Managing Heart Health in the Elderly

Heart disease in our loved ones can be managed safely in the home, but educating one’s self on signs and symptoms, medications, and nutritional dos and don’ts is necessary. Maintaining proper nutrition, a healthy weight, and exercise within reason helps those with heart disease. Lifestyle factors, indeed, influence a healthy heart and its arteries. We know the disease is individualized, but being mindful of all the required care is what a caregiver must focus upon. Most conditions affected by heart disease can increase a person’s risk of heart attack, chest pain, or even stroke; thus, the importance of having regular check-ups with healthcare practitioners. When you go, expect to hear topics like:

Eating healthy is a no-brainer and is one of the common instructions for all health and medical conditions.

Activity in reason is not just good for the heart but even for the brain and the other organs in your body. One program I used to do with my mother was Sit and Be Fit. For those who can walk, swim, and dance, just do it!

Tell Stress Bye-Bye because it is everyone’s enemy and impacts the heart, blood pressure, sleep, and so much more.

No smoking for a host of reasons, but mainly irreversible health consequences to the circulation and peripherical vascular conditions (a slow and progressive circulation disorder of narrowing, blockage, or spasms in a blood vessel).

As Your Proactive Caregiver Advocate, these tips can go a long way to managing heart health. The American Heart Association is a great resource for all. Loved ones are counting on you to be there for them. Ensure that your loved one has regular check-ups and age-appropriate screenings, all necessary for a heart-healthy lifestyle.