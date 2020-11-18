Tracee Ellis Ross Named Fashion Icon of 2020

Tracee Ellis Ross was recognized as the Fashion Icon of 2020 at the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards Sunday night. The CEO, actress, and producer gave a powerful speech where she thanked her mother, Diana Ross, the enablement of her shopping habits thanks to second-hand clothing stores, and the fashion industry. Tracee simply doesn’t miss when it comes to a fashion moment. Her social media feeds and red carpet walks always radiate with the joy that fashion seems to bring her. Congratulations to Tracee and it will be interesting to see if one day she might decide to start her own line of clothing.

