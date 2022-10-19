Tres Generaciones Tequila Teams Up with R&B Sensation GIVĒON to Launch Its New Creative Platform “Get Up Tres” – a Celebration of the Imperfect Journey

ABOVE: GIVĒON for Tres Generaciones Tequila (left); GIVĒON performs live at Houston TX’s 713 Music Hall – Photo by De’Neshia Bell (right)

As part of the partnership, Tres Gen Tequila and GIVĒON stop by Houston, TX’s 713 Music Hall for his highly anticipated ‘Give or Take’ North American Tour

Global R&B sensation, singer/songwriter, and seven-time Grammy nominee, GIVĒON recently teamed up with Tres Generaciones Tequila for an exciting partnership timed at the start of GIVĒON’s highly anticipated ‘Give or Take’ North American Tour.

GIVĒON is the inaugural partner for Tres Gen Tequila’s newly minted “Get Up Tres” campaign, which encourages a new generation of artists, creators and fans to celebrate the missteps, focus on the journey and always get up despite obstacles along the way. As part of the partnership, Tres Gen Tequila is an official sponsor of GIVĒON’s Tour celebrating with cocktail events in key markets.

One of those key markets was in Houston, Texas, where GIVĒON made his stop at the 713 Music Hall and I had the pleasure of attending the incredible concert, thanks to Tres Generaciones Tequila.

Tres Gen Tequila was established to honor the Sauza family’s multigenerational commitment to their craft and when they reached out to me on behalf of the “Get Up Tres” campaign, it seemed to be a perfect match. Coming from and working within a family-owned multigenerational business, specifically being third-generation (tres generaciones means three generations), as well as being an artist myself, I was so excited to partner with the brand!

Tres Gen Tequila sent over a bottle of tequila añejo to kick off the festivities prior to the concert and it was honestly one of, if not, the smoothest añejo that I have ever tasted. After enjoying a cocktail, I headed to the concert at 713 Music Hall where my tickets were waiting for me at the Box Office.

The concert was packed, and everyone waited excitedly to experience GIVĒON’s velvety vocals. Once he took center stage with his band, GIVĒON did not disappoint. He delivered a beautiful concert with an undeniable stage presence. Attendees sang his lyrics to the top of their lungs while I stood next to a couple who emotionally gushed that they walked down the aisle to “World We Created”, another of GIVĒON’s hits.

After the concert ended, I headed to Thirteen, the popular Midtown Houston restaurant owned by previous Rocket, James Harden for a special after party hosted by Tres Gen Tequila. Once we arrived, we checked in at the front of the restaurant and were ushered downstairs to what felt like a secret basement where music was thumping. The who’s who of Houston’s Entertainment industry was in attendance and everyone mingled with everyone while sharing in deliciously crafted Tres Gen Tequila cocktails. DJ Mr. Rogers understood the assignment and warmed the party up with feel-good R&B tunes before GIVĒON’s anticipated arrival at the party. Tasty appetizers and items from the Thirteen menu were generously provided in the bowling alley portion of the restaurant. (The battered fried chicken wings, Korean BBQ Sticky Ribs and Shrimp & Lobster Mac & Cheese Egg Rolls were some of my absolute favorites.) The beautiful thing about the evening was that Tres Gen Tequila brought people together. Guests danced with one another, networked, and genuinely enjoyed one another’s company.

About Tres Generaciones Tequila’s partnership with GIVĒON:

To launch its new campaign, Tres Gen Tequila is partnering with singer, songwriter, seven-time Grammy nominee and multi-platinum R&B star GIVĒON. As GIVĒON kicked off his highly anticipated ‘Give or Take’ North American tour on August 16th in Philadelphia, the brand will serve as an official sponsor and travel cross-country with GIVĒON to celebrate with fans in major cities coast-to-coast. His story, which has had both exhilarating and unexpected turns of its own as he continues to discover his voice and refine his craft, is about to unfold in this very exciting new chapter.

“For me it’s all about the process. That’s where the hard work shows up, that’s where the heart, and heartache, and all the storytelling reside,” said GIVĒON. “I’m looking forward to working with Tres Gen Tequila to not only share my story, but to offer a platform through ‘Get Up Tres’ for others to tell us about their own journey and celebrate their own successes both big and small.”

For details on GIVĒON, his ‘Give or Take’ album and tour, go to www.giveonofficial.com.

About Tres Generaciones:

Tres Generaciones, a tequila rooted in the spirit of perseverance, is the culmination of three generations of dedication, wisdom, and skill in tequila-making. Created in 1973 to commemorate the Sauza family’s commitment to their craft, Tres Generaciones honors the legacy of three trailblazing Dons – Don Cenobio, Don Eladio and Don Francisco Javier – each of whom overcame obstacles and persisted through adversity to leave a mark on the industry and create a celebrated tequila that has stood the test of time. Tres Generaciones offers three refined and distinct super-premium tequilas, each of which are triple distilled for smoothness, enhancing the purest flavors, aromas and nuances of the agave: clean and soft Plata, sweet and spicy Reposado, and rich, complex Añejo. The brand also introduced its Añejo Cristalino in 2022 which competes in the ultra-premium tequila segment, and its ongoing Tres Generaciones Legacy Series in 2021 which includes a set of limited-edition tequilas inspired by the illustrious Sauza family heritage. For more information, please visit www.tresgeneraciones.com.