Trinity Gardens FBC Celebrates 90th Anniversary

ABOVE: Trinity Gardens First Baptist Church as pictured on the 50th anniversary booklet.

On Nov. 17, 1933 — a cold fall Sunday evening — a group of people met on a vacant lot on Lockwood Drive between South Road (now Denmark) and Westcot Boulevard (now Bennington St.). That lot was given to the Trinity Gardens community by the owner of the Perkins Development Company, for the purpose of building a Baptist church. Some time later, Mr. Perkins granted the request for an additional lot, granting the congregation a lot on Wileyvale St.

90 years later, Trinity Gardens First Baptist Church still stands at 6610 Wileyvale. Located just steps away from Kashmere High School, it has stood as a spiritual bedrock for Black churchgoers in the Trinity Gardens community. Though the surrounding area is considered a “food desert”, the church itself has provided spiritual nourishment to hundreds of members.

This month, the Church welcomes you to a celebration of its 90th anniversary. The celebration will take place at noon on Nov. 19 at the Enchanted Courtyard, located at 6701 Homestead Road. Church attire is requested. The event, which will take place from 12-3 pm, will feature praise and worship, along with a historical slideshow depicting the church’s evolution. A proclamation of the gospel will also take place, along with a banquet and awards presentations. Sis. Lynette Alexander (from the Willing Workers Baptist Church) will be mistress of ceremonies.

The event’s theme: “Proclaiming the Fame of the Most Excellent Name…to the Glory of God.” While honorariums and gifts will be accepted, a ticket is required for entry to the celebration. Tickets are $40 for adults and $20 for children (ages 12 and under). Tickets can be purchased on site — first come, first serve — or in advance. For tickets prior to the event, please contact Pastor R.C. McClean at 832-771-9020.