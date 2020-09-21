TROPICAL STORM BETA DELAYS HOUSTON-AREA NATIONAL VOTER REGISTRATION DAY EVENTS; DRIVE-THRU VOTER REGISTRATION RESCHEDULED TO FRIDAY 9/25

The arrival of Tropical Storm Beta will delay drive-thru voter registration events related to National Voter Registration Day (NVRD), The League of Women Voters of Houston announced today.

NVRD, a nationwide, nonpartisan effort to register hundreds of thousands of voters was scheduled for tomorrow, September 22. However, due to expected inclement weather related to Tropical Storm Beta, LWV-Houston will hold its voter registration drive on Friday, September 25.

The League will be out in force at several locations across Houston and Harris County and available to assist voters who want to register or update their registration if they have moved. Monday, October 5 is the deadline to register or update your registration in Texas.

“Every eligible American deserves the chance to participate in this year’s pivotal elections,” said Dr. Annie Johnson Benifield, vice president of voter services for LWV-Houston. “Voter registration is the first step to ensuring your voice is heard. We want to make sure every Houston and Harris County resident who wants the opportunity to vote on Election Day is registered by the October 5 deadline.”

A complete list of NVRD locations can be found at www.lwvhouston.org.

Now in its ninth year, National Voter Registration Day has been a game-changing annual nonpartisan campaign to register hundreds of thousands of voters in communities and online. Embraced by a host of celebrities, bipartisan elected officials and organizations, NVRD leverages the collective impact of thousands of community partners, including hundreds of League of Women Voters groups, nationwide, every year.

“The League of Women Voters of Houston empowers thousands of voters through education, registration and get-out-the-vote activities in every election,” said MaryJane Mudd, LWV-Houston president. “We host candidate and issue forums and registration drives while also providing trusted and timely elections information on VOTE411.org. We believe our democracy is strongest when every voice is heard.”