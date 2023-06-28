TSU Athletics Mourns The Passing Of Track Legend Jim Hines

Former TSU men’s track & field great Jim Hines passed away in early June at the age of 76.

Hines was a member of the famed Texas Southern University Flying Tigers Track Team.

His outstanding accomplishments resulted in his being selected as a member of the 1968 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Team. In the 1968 Mexico City Olympics, Hines blazed to a record-setting 9.9 victory in the 100 meters and ran the anchor leg on the United States 400 Meter Relay Team that posted a startling 38.2 victory, as the TSU sprinter earned two coveted Olympic gold medals. Hines and former TSU teammate Clyde Duncan were the only two people to run on TSU’s world record Indoor Mile Relay Team and the two record-tying 440-yard relay units. The mile relay team set an indoor record of 3:11.1 in the 1965 Mason-Dixon Games.

Hines was inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in 1994 and was also inducted into the Texas Track and Field coaches Hall of Fame in 2016. He also was named to the 1999 SWAC Hall of Fame Class

Hines also had a stint in the NFL as he played for the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs despite not playing football since high school.