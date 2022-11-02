TSU Defeats Lincoln University for Homecoming!!!

The Texas Southern University (TSU) Tigers played their Homecoming game before a huge crowd on campus at Durley Stadium.

The Tigers defeated the Lincoln University Oaklanders, 37-2.

The Tigers got on the scoreboard first with a 21-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Andrew Body to receiver Tavaris Achane. The Tigers led 7-0.

The Oaklanders’ only score came on a safety, when the Tigers center snapped the ball over punter Jaheim Muhammad’s head in the end zone.

The Tigers’ lead was cut to 7-2.

The Tigers scored again on a 33-yard field goal by kicker Curtis Faulkenberg. The score was 10-2.

On Lincoln’s next possession, quarterback Rhett Reilly’s pass was intercepted by Tigers cornerback Derrick Turner, who promptly high-stepped down the sideline and returned it to the house for a pick-6 touchdown.

The Tigers went to the half with a 17-2 lead.

The Tigers came out in the second half and scored three unanswered touchdowns: a three-yard touchdown run by Jacorey Howard, another 7-yard run by Kevin Harris, and a 34-yard touchdown pass from Body to Evan Means. That capped off the scoring and the Tigers went on to win 37-2.

That sets up next week’s game against undefeated Jackson State at PNC Stadium.

Get your tickets for this one, because it should be a great game. I’m picking the Tigers to win a close one over Coach Prime and his Jackson State Tigers.

I Just Tell It Like It Is!!!

Burl “The Coach” Jones