TSU Hall of Fame Announces 2024 Star-Studded Class

The Texas Southern University Sports Hall of Fame, which was reinstated recently, has announced its first induction class since 1996 with the selection of 24 former student-athletes, coaches and contributors. The star-studded class features a mix of current professional, collegiate and statewide hall of famers in addition to trailblazers in the sports of baseball, bowling, softball, women’s basketball, volleyball and administration.

The Texas Southern University Sports Hall of Fame is an organization founded to promote a program of recognition for great athletes, coaches and supporters of the University Athletic Program. The organization works cooperatively with, and provides leadership for the administration of the University in a realization of basic beliefs and for improving the programs of intercollegiate athletics. The hope of the University is that the honorees will serve to keep alive the memories of the men and women who have brought fame and recognition to the University, City, State and Nation.

The 2024 class will be inducted during Homecoming week in October of 2024.

Dave Bethany, Men’s & Women’s Track & Field

Former head track & field coach at TSU for 27 years…won 46 SWAC Championships and 18-time SWAC Coach of the Year honors…claimed four men’s NAIA Championships and three NAIA titles…developed 20 Olympic athletes and 50 international competitors…founding President of the USATF Gulf Association.

Donovan Campbell, Baseball

Former baseball standout drafted by the Atlanta Braves in 1988 as a junior…three-year starter who finished with 36 career home runs, 197 hits and 141 RBI.

Sonja Dixon, Volleyball, Women’s Basketball, Women’s Track & Field

Three-sport athlete in women’s track & field, volleyball and basketball…earned multiple All-SWAC and MVP honors in volleyball…earned All-SWAC honors in basketball.

Clyde E. Duncan, Sr., Men’s Track & Field

Current TSU men’s track & field coach…Duncan and the Flying Tigers held three world records under legendary track and field coach Stan Wright…earned the title of the “World fastest Human” during his freshman year and a NAIA 60-yard dash champion…SWAC Hall of Famer.

Willie Ellison, Football

Eight-year NFL veteran at running back…SWAC Hall of Famer…1,000-yard single season rusher at TSU…held all-time TSU single-game rushing record.

Dr. Dwalah Fisher, Volleyball

Current TSU Assistant AD and Senior Women’s Administrator…led TSU to three SWAC Volleyball titles and four-All-SWAC Tournament team honors…served as a head coach of the team from 1994-2010 while also coaching women’s basketball at the same time…SWAC Hall of Famer.

Charlie Frazier, Men’s Track & Field

Former men’s track & field star…ran the 100-yard dash in a time of 9.4 and 20.8 in the 220… won the sprint medley (3:22.4) quarter-mile (41.2) and half-mile (124.4) relays at the Drake Relays…also played seven years in the NFL and was an AFL All-Star despite never playing football at TSU.

Thomasina Garza, Softball

One of the most dominant softball student-athletes ever to play at TSU and first named to TSU Hall of Fame…batted .447 for her career with 187 hits, 21 home runs, 55 doubles and 162 RBI…NCAA Statistical Champion…SWAC Newcomer, Player, Hitter of the Year…two-time SWAC Champion.

Dr. Kevin Granger, Sr., Men’s Basketball

Current Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics at TSU…played from 1992-96 under Robert Moreland…1996 NCAA scoring leader with 27 points per game…number was retired in 2002…SWAC Hall of Famer… SWAC Freshman of the Year (1992), two-time Black College All-American, MVP of SWAC Tournament (1994) and was a member of two SWAC Tournament Championship Teams (1994 and 1995).

John “Doc” Harvey, Athletic Trainer

Served as TSU’s athletic trainer and sports medicine director for 41 years…has mentored numerous students over the course of his career who are currently serving in the profession…SWAC Hall Of Famer.

Karen Hawkins, Women’s Track & Field

As one of TSU’s Flying Tigers, she helped TSU win several SWAC Championships (1976 thru 1980)…in 1979-1980 she was awarded TSU’s Outstanding Athlete of the Year…1980 SWAC Champion and voted the Outstanding Performer and Outstanding Woman Performer… member of 1977-1979 AAU National Relay Team, which toured internationally… featured in Times Magazine for her Silver Medals in the 100 and 200 meters at the 1979 Spartakiad Games in Moscow, Russia.

Ernie Holmes, Football

Eighth-round NFL Draft pick…won two Super Bowls and earned all-pro honors…finished with 40 career sacks as a Steeler…earned All-SWAC honors in 1971.

Mike Holmes, Football

Two-time All-SWAC honoree…all-time TSU career interception leader with 20 picks…1973 NFL First Round Pick of the San Francisco 49ers…played in the NFL for several years and moved to the CFL and played wide receiver en route to being a CFL all-star with 3,725 career receiving yards.

Dr. Jesse Hurst, Contributor, Supporter

Taught kinesiology and health education for more than 20 years at TSU…longtime supporter and fundraiser for the TSU Relays…also served as strength and conditioning coach for TSU athletics.

Chantel Jefferson, Bowling

First-ever bowler named to TSU Sports Hall of Fame…2011 SWAC Bowler of the Year…multiple All-SWAC honoree.

Shonda Johnson, Volleyball

Two-time SWAC Volleyball MVP in 1990, ’91…won three SWAC Championships during a four-year span.

Homer Jones, Football

Football and track & field standout at TSU from 1959-62… member of the 1962 USA Track team…versatile player at both wide receiver and halfback as he led TSU in rushing in 1961 while also leading the team in receiving yards in 1960 and 1961…TSU won 24 games during his career as he played under head coach Alexander Durley…two-time pro bowler as his 4,845 receiving yards are the fifth most, and his 35 receiving touchdowns is still tied for the fifth most in New York Giants history…also credited as the father of modern touchdown celebrations as he was the first to spike the ball to the ground after a touchdown.

Robert Moreland, Men’s Basketball

Served 27 seasons as head coach of the TSU men’s basketball team… has more wins than any coach in the university’s history with 406…won five SWAC conference championships, two SWAC conference co-championships and three SWAC tournament championships… five-time SWAC coach of the year, American wire service 1994 National Coach of the Year and 1994 & 1995 American Wire Service National Black College Champion… also coached three national scoring champions in Harry Kelly (2-times) and Kevin Granger….court was named after him inside the H&PE Arena in 2010.

Dr. Roderick “Rod” Paige, Administration

Served as head football coach and AD at TSU from 1971-75 and served as the athletic director full-time from 1975 to 1980…recruited some of the top coaches and student-athletes in TSU history… served as the 7th United States Secretary of Education.

Donald Narcisse, Football

Canadian Football League Hall of Famer…led Division I-AA in receiving yards in 1986…finished with 203 receptions, 2,430 receiving yards and 26 career touchdowns…holds single season TSU receiving record with 88 receptions…two-time All-SWAC honoree.

Darlene Hale-Stowers Women’s Basketball

1982 NAIA All-American…seventh on TSU’s all-time scoring list…started on the 1981 NAIA Tournament runner-up team.

Michael Strahan, Football

NFL Hall of Famer, SWAC Hall of Famer, Black College Hall of Famer…single season school record holder in sacks (19) and career record-holder with 41.5… Division I-AA Defensive Player of the Year…two-time SWAC Defensive Player of the Year and All-SWAC member…was selected to the All-America first team by The Sheridan Network, Edd Hayes Black College Sports Report and the Associated Press as a senior…holds NFL single-season sack record, current host of Good Morning America and FOX NFL Sunday.

Nerissa Redo, Women’s Basketball

All-time TSU women’s basketball scoring leader with 2,221 points…led TSU to its first NAIA Tournament Appearance in 1981 as TSU fell in the championship game.

James West, Football

Canadian Football League Hall of Famer… three-time division All-Star and two-time CFL All-Star was a finalist for Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 1987…5th all-time on the Winnipeg Blue Bomber tackle list with 400, had 55 career sacks and 21 interceptions…played in three Grey Cup games, winning in 1988 and 1990.