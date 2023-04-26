TSU Men’s Track Has 7 Top-10 Outings At Rice, Several Move Up SWAC Charts

The TSU men’s track & field team had seven top-10 finishes and several athletes crack the SWAC’s top-10 performance list at the annual J. Fred Duckett Twilight Meet at Rice University on Saturday.

Chaunzavia Lewis finished third in the 100 with a personal best time of 10.48. Jose Gonzalez finished third in the 1,500-meter run with a personal and SWAC-best time of 3:49.78.

Even though they finished outside the top-10, the 800-meter trio of Ka’Bren Mitchell, Brandon Washington and Cameron Houston moved up to 7-8-9 in the SWAC in the 800 as Mitchell (1:53:12) and Houston (1:53.73) recorded personal bests. Albert Norman also advanced up the SWAC charts to third overall in the 5,000 as he logged a personal best of time of 15:21.21. Anthony Mangram moved into the top 10 (6th) in the SWAC after a personal best time of 54.72 in the 400-meter hurdles.

Joshua Goslee finished fifth in the pole vault and moved to third in the SWAC after an outdoor personal best mark of 14-0.5. Kenneth Pree (24-3.75) and Donyae Castaneda (24-1.75) finished 5-6 in the long jump as both moved to 4-5 in the SWAC.

Chad Williams finished fourth overall in the triple jump (48-10.25) and moved to fifth in the SWAC. He also placed eighth in the javelin (160-6) and moved to fifth in the SWAC. Teammate Malachi Byrd moved to seventh in the SWAC with a career-best throw of 140 feet.

The team is back in action at the 2023 SWAC Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Prairie View A&M on May 4-6.