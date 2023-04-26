TSU Mile Relay Wins J. Fred Duckett Meet, Women’s Track Has 8 Top-10 Performances

The TSU women’s track mile relay team won first place while the team had eight top-10 finishes at the annual J. Fred Duckett Twilight Meet at Rice University on Saturday.

Lillie Burnett had a pair of seventh-place finishes in the 100 (11.98) and 200 as her time in the 200 (24.33) moved her to ninth overall in the SWAC. Shelby Brooks ran a personal best in the 400 (55.13) as she placed third overall and also moved to fourth in the SWAC.

The 4×100-meter relay team ran a season-best 46.28 to place fourth overall and fourth in the SWAC while the mile relay won its event in a season-best time of 3:46.14 and moved to third in the SWAC.

Alexis Wilson placed seventh overall in the triple jump after a mark of 39-7 while Phylan Perkins placed 10th in the shot put (43-3.75). Perkins also placed ninth in the hammer after logging a mark of 162-3 and moved to sixth in the SWAC in the discus after a throw of 131-11. Aalirah Perkins had a personal-best jump of 18-7 in the long jump moved into a fifth-place tie in the SWAC as a result.

The team is back in action at the 2023 SWAC Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Prairie View A&M on May 4-6.