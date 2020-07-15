TSU Modifies Fall Academic Calendar: Semester to end before Thanksgiving

Texas Southern University (TSU) has recently made the decision to move to a modified 13-week schedule for the upcoming fall semester, which will have students completing the term prior to the traditional Thanksgiving break.

Due to the novel coronavirus, the modified schedule will shorten the fall semester and adjust class instruction time accordingly. The first day of class will be Wednesday, August 19, 2020 – which is five days earlier than the previously scheduled start. The last day of class will be Friday, November 13, 2020. Finals will be held November 14-19, 2020, and Commencement exercises are scheduled for Saturday, November 21, 2020.

Using the guidelines recommended by national, state, and local agencies/authorities, TSU is instituting heightened cleaning protocols, including frequent cleaning and disinfecting of “high traffic” areas.

“Student safety is a top priority at TSU, and we are cautious and mindful about how academic instruction will be administered during this global pandemic,” said Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Kendall T. Harris. “We have decided not to have students return to campus after Thanksgiving break in an effort to help flatten the curve of COVID-19 to the campus community. Although our fall semester will be different, this modified calendar gives TSU the opportunity to demonstrate its instructional innovation as we deal with these extraordinary times.”

Classes will be offered in three formats: face-to-face, hybrid (a combination of face-to-face and online) and online only. The length of classes will be extended to adhere to the contact hours requirement. Key dates for the Fall 2020 semester include:

Wed., Aug. 19: Classes begin

Mon., Sept. 7: Labor Day holiday

Fri., Nov. 13: Last day of classes

Sat., Nov. 14 – Thurs., Nov. 19: Final Exams

Sat., Nov. 21: Commencement Exercises

The administration states that a detailed academic calendar will be available in the near future.