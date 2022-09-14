State & Local

TSU Opening Convocation Celebrates 95 Years of Excellence in Achievement

by Forward Times Newswire
Faculty, staff, students and alumni came together to celebrate the Opening Convocation and the founding of Texas Southern University on September 7th.

The traditional Founders’ Day Convocation, which filled Sawyer Auditorium, kicked off TSU’s 95th anniversary year.

TSU President Dr. Lesia Crumpton-Young and TSU leadership

Presiding over the ceremony was Acting Provost Dr. Lillian Poats, with greetings from TSU Regent Mary Sias from the TSU Board of Regents; Dr. Edieth Wu, Faculty Senate Chair; LaRence Snowden, Staff Council Chair; Dexter Maryland, SGA President; and Corrie Williams, TSU National Alumni Association President.

TSU President Dr. Lesia Crumpton-Young introduced Dr. Cherry R. Gooden, longtime educator and TSU alumna, who delivered the Convocation address.

Dr. Gooden, a dedicated, committed teacher with more than 48 years of teaching experience at both the elementary and university levels, encouraged the students in attendance to embrace the life-changing experiences that present themselves in college.

“Be on the lookout for these life-changing moments as you journey through Tigerland,” said Dr. Gooden. “This is your time! TSU is part of us, and we are part of TSU. We are sown into the fabric and we all add chapters to the TSU story. What will your chapter be?”

Dr. Gooden retired from TSU in 2013 after 36 years of service. Before joining the TSU College of Education faculty in 1976, she was an elementary teacher in the Houston Independent School District for 12 years.

Attendees were also treated to a powerful performance from the University Chorale directed by Dr. Kiana Day Williams.

Following the ceremony, cake, cupcakes, and cookies celebrating TSU’s 95th anniversary was enjoyed on the plaza outside Sawyer Auditorium.

