TSU Professor and Alumnus Byron Parker Elected President of the Association of Black Social Workers-Houston Chapter

Texas Southern University (TSU) professor and alumnus Byron Parker was recently elected as the President of the Association of Black Social Workers-Houston Chapter for the upcoming year. Parker will be inaugurated as president in February 2024 at the Association of Black Social Workers-Houston Chapter Annual Scholarship Luncheon.

Parker has been a member of the National Association of Black Social Workers (NABSW) for decades, previously serving as vice president and social action committee chair of the Houston Chapter. He is a social work consultant in private practice, and a social work educator since 1999, currently serving as visiting social work professor at TSU. Parker received his bachelor’s degree in social work at TSU and his master’s degree in social work from the University of Houston Graduate College of Social Work. He has over 25 years of experience as a clinical social worker, community organizer, educator, and mental health advocate.

As incoming president, Parker’s platform to lead the Association of Black Social Workers-Houston Chapter includes, bridging the gap between seasoned social workers and the new generation of emerging leaders in the profession. Other initiatives for his administration include helping the organization to become more visible locally; engaging in the advancement of social policy around gun violence and gun control; mentoring and student retention; and the empowerment of vulnerable populations including the elderly, veterans, the homeless, survivors of domestic violence, sex trafficking, and formerly incarcerated. He is also passionate about the public health issue of adverse childhood experiences.

Parker credits his mentors for his success and his family as his inspiration for dedicating his life to helping others and serving his community. He considers his faith in God as the key factor in his ability to overcome adversity and rise above the challenges that he has faced in life.

The Association of Black Social Workers-Houston Chapter holds their monthly meetings at SHAPE Community Center, in the historic Third Ward community. For more information on how to become a member, donate, or collaborate, please contact their corresponding secretary at abswhouston@gmail.com.