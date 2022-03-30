TSU Track Teams Fare Well at TSU Relays

The TSU men’s and women’s track teams capped off the 70th annual U.S. Coast Guard TSU relays with strong performances this past weekend at Durley Stadium.

Eric Prier finished second in the 400 as he dropped two seconds off his time in the prelims with a 48.02. Brandon Washington placed second in the 800 (1:54.23) while Luis Delreal made a final push in the 1,500-meter run to win the event with a time of 3:59.16. Jose Gonzalez followed in the event with a second-place finish as he ran a time of 3:59.15.

Jose Gonzalez won the 5,000 in a time of 15:58.77 followed by Delreal’s second-place run of 16:10.58. Karon Bain placed third in the 110-meter hurdles in a time of 14.97 while the 4×100-meter team of Bain, Kenneth White, Jaylon Garrett and Javan Martin placed fifth (41.59). The men’s mile relay team of Prier, Davyon Henderson, Tyrell Simms and Brandon Washington placed third in a time of 3:14.12.

Chad Williams won the high jump with a jump of 6-2.75 followed by Kenneth Pree’s 24-8.5 mark in the long jump. Williams placed second (49-01) and Christian Lewis followed with a third place (47-5) finish in the triple jump. Gareth Lewis placed fifth in the javelin as he threw a length of 103 feet.

On the women’s side, Lillie Burnett placed third in the 100 with a time of 12.28 while Shelby Brooks (56.54), Ashlonia John (57.19) and Rayah Wynn (57.5) finished 1-2-3 in the 400. Briana Creeks won the 800 (2:16.35) while Mikayla Koester placed fourth (2:22.05). Koester placed fourth in the 1,500-meter run in a time of 5:17.94 while Kayla Jenkins finished third in the 100-meter hurdles. Jenkins also placed fourth in the 400 hurdles as she logged a mark of 1:11.73.

TSU ran a time of 47.41 in the 4×100-meter relay and finished second in the 4×200 (1:40.16) and second in the mile relay (3:47.96).

Jalecia Smith won the javelin as she logged a mark of 33.3 meters while Phylan Perkins finished second (40-05.5) in the shot put. Leyla Wright’s throw of 36-8.5 was good for fourth in the event.

Perkins finished third in the discus as she recorded a mark of 130-09. She also finished second in the hammer with a throw of 158-09.

Both teams are slated to participate in the annual PV Relays in Prairie View and Texas Relays this week in Austin.