TSU Volleyball Sweeps Alcorn in Season Series, Henderson Tallies Career-High 10 Kills

The Texas Southern volleyball team swept Alcorn State in the season series after a 3-1 win on Monday night in Lorman, Miss. as Freshman Libero Ryan Henderson tallied a career-high 10 kills.

Texas Southern is now 8-21 Overall, 8-7 SWAC as they won the match with set scores: 23-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-18.

How it Happened

Texas Southern outscored Alcorn State 53-36 in kills

Texas Southern had four players tally double figure kills including Kennedy Reed and Amber Johnson who had 12 and

Chenise Cook and Libero Ryan Henderson who had 10

Henderson registered a career-high 10 kills as her total kills for the season equated to 10

Gracie Hill paced the Tigers on the defensive end as she registered 20 kills, Reed added 18, while Britney Ong added 14

Dallas Balanay-Flores had a match-high 26 assists, while Ava Ray added 19

Up Next

Texas Southern will play in its final regular season match against Prairie View on Friday at 6:30 p.m.