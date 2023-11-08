TSU Volleyball Sweeps Alcorn in Season Series, Henderson Tallies Career-High 10 Kills

The Texas Southern volleyball team swept Alcorn State in the season series after a 3-1 win on Monday night in Lorman, Miss. as Freshman Libero Ryan Henderson tallied a career-high 10 kills.
Texas Southern is now 8-21 Overall, 8-7 SWAC as they won the match with set scores: 23-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-18.
How it Happened
- Texas Southern outscored Alcorn State 53-36 in kills
- Texas Southern had four players tally double figure kills including Kennedy Reed and Amber Johnson who had 12 and
- Chenise Cook and Libero Ryan Henderson who had 10
- Henderson registered a career-high 10 kills as her total kills for the season equated to 10
- Gracie Hill paced the Tigers on the defensive end as she registered 20 kills, Reed added 18, while Britney Ong added 14
- Dallas Balanay-Flores had a match-high 26 assists, while Ava Ray added 19
Up Next
Texas Southern will play in its final regular season match against Prairie View on Friday at 6:30 p.m.