Entertainment

Tyler Perry Announces New Madea Movie 3 Years After Retiring the Character

by Chelsea Lenora White
by Chelsea Lenora White 0 comment

Tyler Perry’s Madea is back!

The producer, 51, announced the return of the beloved Madea character for an upcoming movie that is exclusive to Netflix.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 25: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this handout photo provided by A.M.P.A.S., honoree Tyler Perry attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

In a clip shared to social media, Perry slipped in and out of Madea’s voice.

“Hey, guess what’s happening?” he said. “Madea’s coming to Netflix.”

Perry went on to explain his decision to bring back the retired character.

“We need to laugh, man, too much is going on in the country. We need to laugh, so, I was done, but she’s coming back. Madea on Netflix. I can’t wait,” he said.

The upcoming film, titled A Madea Homecoming, will be released on Netflix in 2022, the streaming outlet announced. Written and directed by Perry, this film will be the 12th installment of the franchise.

A Madea Homecoming follows the last installment, A Madea Family Funeral, which debuted in 2019.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Teyana Taylor Is The First Black Woman To...

Megan Thee Stallion Shuts Down GOP Outrage, Twerks...

Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles Brings his Better Half...

Rihanna Shot and Styled Herself for The Cover...

Tiffany Haddish To Portray Olympic Icon Florence Griffith...

Issa Rae Will Play Spider-Woman in Sony’s Sequel...

Chadwick Boseman Masterclass Headed To Howard University

Jay-Z Secures Deal To Produce 900,000 Pounds of...

J. Cole Makes Pro Basketball Debut And Scores...

Apollo Theater Inducts Mary J. Blige Into Walk...