Tyler Perry Announces New Madea Movie 3 Years After Retiring the Character

Tyler Perry’s Madea is back!

The producer, 51, announced the return of the beloved Madea character for an upcoming movie that is exclusive to Netflix.

In a clip shared to social media, Perry slipped in and out of Madea’s voice.

“Hey, guess what’s happening?” he said. “Madea’s coming to Netflix.”

Perry went on to explain his decision to bring back the retired character.

“We need to laugh, man, too much is going on in the country. We need to laugh, so, I was done, but she’s coming back. Madea on Netflix. I can’t wait,” he said.

The upcoming film, titled A Madea Homecoming, will be released on Netflix in 2022, the streaming outlet announced. Written and directed by Perry, this film will be the 12th installment of the franchise.

A Madea Homecoming follows the last installment, A Madea Family Funeral, which debuted in 2019.