U of H Track and Field Reveals 2024 Schedule

Cougars set to open season Jan. 12 at Yeoman Fieldhouse

University of Houston Director of Track and Field Will Blackburn and Head Coach Carl Lewis revealed the 2024 schedule on Friday, highlighted by six home meets, Texas Relays, Penn Relays and the program’s first Big 12 Conference Championships.



Houston will attend a total of 17 regular season meets throughout both the indoor and outdoor seasons. This includes three indoor meets at Yeoman Fieldhouse and three outdoor meets at the Carl Lewis International Complex.

Click here view the full schedule.

2024 SEASON DETAILS

The indoor season will begin on Jan. 12 when Houston hosts the Leonard Hilton Memorial Invitational Jan. 12. The Cougars will make their first trip of the season on Jan. 20 at the Ted Nelson Invitational in College Station, Texas,

Houston will close out the month of January at home by hosting the Robert Platt Invitational, Jan. 26-27.

From there, the Cougars will make another trip to College Station, Texas, from Feb. 2-3 for the Charlie Thomas Invitational.

Houston will have a split squad on Feb. 9, hosting the Howie Ryan Invitational while a group of student-athletes will travel to Arkansas for the Tyson Invitational Feb. 9-10.



Houston’s first trip to the Big 12 Indoor Championships spans from Feb. 23-24 in Lubbock, Texas. Competitors who qualify will compete at the 2024 NCAA Indoor Championships in Boston March 8-9.



The Cougars open the outdoor season at home, hosting the Kirk Baptiste Spring Break Invitational on March 14. From March 15-16, Houston will head across Scott St., for the TSU Relays. The Cougars will remain in Houston as they head to Rice for the Victor Lopez Invitational March 21-23.



Houston will close out the month of March as it heads to Austin, Texas, for the Texas Relays, spanning March 27-30.



The Cougars return to the Tom Tellez Track on April 6 as they host the second-annual Cameron Burrell Alumni Invitational, honoring the legacy of the late Cameron Burrell.



Houston then heads to the East Coast for the Tom Jones Memorial meet in Gainesville, Fla., April 12-13.



Houston will split squads as it competes at the Mt. Sac Relays from April 17-20 and at Texas A&M on April 20. The Cougars will make their way to the East Coast from April 25-27 at the Penn Relays in Philadelphia, Pa. Houston will also compete at the Texas Invitational on April 27 in Austin, Texas.



The Tom Tellez Invitational marks the final home meet of the outdoor season on May 3 before heading to Waco, Texas, for the Big 12 Outdoor Championships May 9-11.



The postseason competition continues in Arkansas as the Cougars travel to Fayetteville from May 22-25 for the opportunity to qualify for the NCAA Outdoor Championships. The NCAA Outdoor Championships will take place June 5-8 in Eugene, Ore.