Op-Ed

U.S. Congressman Al Green Explained Why He Called for A Ceasefire Against the Killing of Innocent Palestinian Civilian Men, Women, and Especially Children

by Forward Times Newswire
by Forward Times Newswire 0 comment

U.S. Congressman Al Green (TX-9) recently held a major press conference to explain why he has called and is calling for a ceasefire against the killing of innocent Palestinian civilian men, women, and especially children.

In a released statement detailing the reason for taking his position, Congressman Green stated:

And still I rise. Today I stand before you with a heavy heart, burdened with great sadness. Today I’m responding to a moral imperative driven by the dictates of conscience. My conscience dictates that I continue to condemn the hate driven speech and violence being perpetrated against Jews.

On October 8th, 2023, I tweeted on the “X” platform: “Former Majority Leader @RepStenyHoyer is right: ‘Jews must have the right to live safely & securely in their ancestral homeland. In this terrifying hour, I stand with them & condemn this heinous, terror attack in the strongest possible terms.”

On October 17th, 2023, I signed onto (cosponsored) H.Res.793 – Calling on Hamas to immediately release hostages taken during the October 2023 attack on Israel. The Resolution: Condemns Hamas for its brutal attack on Israel; Condemns Hamas for the taking of hostages; Condemns Hamas for threats made against hostages; Demands that Hamas immediately release all hostages and return them to safety; Recognizes that the taking of hostages is a violation of international humanitarian law; and Expresses sympathy to the hostages, wounded, deceased, and their families for this travesty to justice and personal hardship.

In further bolstering his position, Congressman Green added:

Driven by the dictates of conscience, I have defended the Jewish people and Israel on the floor of the House of Representatives. I have proclaimed publicly and believe that Israel is real and has a right to exist. Since being seated in Congress in 2005, I have supported funds to Israel in furtherance of a two-state Israel and Palestinian peace solution. While I support Israel’s right to exist and defend itself against Hamas. I cannot, in good conscience, support the killing of many thousands of Palestinians in a war that has not been declared against Palestine. Today, with a heavy heart and a moral imperative driven by conscience, I am calling for a ceasefire against the killing of innocent Palestinian civilian men, women, and especially children – like Israel, they too are real and have a right to live.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Black Community’s Retirement Woes Leading to New Ways...

Rising Interest Rates, and Prices Keep Homeownership as...

The Dirty Truth about Utility Companies’ Clean Energy...

Latest Stats Show America’s Continued Love Affair with...

Consumers Deserve to Have Choices in the Grocery...

NAREB Applauds and Supports FHFA Efforts to Expand...

New Generation of Leaders

A Job for All

When Will We Raise the Minimum Wage?

Once More America Faces a Reckoning