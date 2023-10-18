Sports

UH Cougars Win Big Against West Virginia Mountaineers

by Medron White
by Medron White 0 comment

Player of the Week: Stephon Johnson #12

UH wide receiver Stephon Johnson scores game winning touchdown on a Hail Mary pass to give the Cougars their first Big 12 Conference Win!

UH wide receiver Stephon Johnson scores game winning touchdown on a Hail Mary pass to give the Cougars their first Big 12 Conference Win!

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Houston Rockets Show Early Signs of Improvement

HOU Dat? We Dem Texans!

Simone Biles Cements GOAT Status

Houston Texans and Coca-Cola Announce 2023 BOLD Award...

Coach Prime’s Success is Exposing the Deeply Rooted...

Texans Steamroll Steelers and Honor J.J. Watt in...

Texans Stun Jaguars; Stroud Makes History

Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers Earn 3-Set Sweep...

Brown, Duty Have Strong Running Performances In Lake...

Texans Fall to Colts; Fight Breaks Out