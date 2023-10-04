UNCF Empower Me Tour Stopped at the Atlanta University Center For A Career Fair Offering On-Site Job Opportunities, Internships and Scholarships

Atlanta, GA (Sept. 18, 2023) — For decades, UNCF (United Negro College Fund) has made it their mission to help students of color seeking career advice and assist students in connecting the dots after graduation. This year, the UNCF Empower Me Tour (EMT) kicked off its tour with an extra special push by partnering with the Atlanta University Center Consortium for their 2023 AUCC Career Fair on Friday, Sept. 15. The AUCC has prepared the world’s most talented emerging professionals and connected them with companies and organizations who need their innovation, imagination and expertise.

The UNCF Empower Me Tour (EMT) is a free college-and-career-readiness opportunity that is in-person for its Fall 2023 Tour. The UNCF EMT was created 15 years ago by founding sponsor Wells Fargo to inspire students to take control of their futures by pursuing a four-year college degree and graduating with an education that prepares them for robust life engagement and successful careers.

The 2023 AUCC Career Fair took place at AmericasMart, Building 2, on Friday, September 15th. The day kicked off with students being bussed from the Atlanta University Center to AmericasMart where they checked-in at registration prior to exploring their options with each vendor. The enthusiasm in the space was at an all time high. The brilliant scholars of the Atlanta University Center were eager to introduce themselves to leaders from various industries. There were over 250 Fortune 500 corporations, enterprising companies, nonprofits and government agencies present to speak with students about both full-time employment and internships. “I’m so inspired to jump start my career. Opportunities like this are such a blessing to us students”, said Clark Atlanta University Senior, Courtney Sykes. Other students expressed how this event boosted their morale after such a stressful week overcoming the Atlanta flood.

Students of the AUC also were able to experience a panel discussion on Thursday, September 14th at Clark Atlanta University.Panelist Included Melissa Mitchell-Chief Artistic Director & Founder, Abeille Creations, Satchel Jester-Journalist & Creative Director, Markell Byrd-Senior VP & Diverse Segment Leader- Head of Affluent Markets, Wells Fargo, and Jonathan Martin-11 Alive News Anchor. Following the panel, the students were able to have dinner with the panelist as other influencers from various industries such as Radio-Personality Koday of IHeart Atlanta, Danielle Canada of Bossip, La’Torria Lemon of Lemon-Lime Light Media, TV Producer Crystal Kelly, and more. The students soaked up knowledge, asked questions about transitioning from college into careers, and more. Wells Fargo surprised 15 students with $1,500 scholarships. The students ranged from all classifications and majors.



“The world has no time to waste in putting innovators, leader, and creative professionals to work in solving the toughest challenges, disrupting the status quo and changing paradigms,” said Michael Hodge, executive director, Atlanta University Center Consortium, Inc.

College students attending EMT events received expert tips on job interviews and personal finances as well as empowerment and personal branding advice. In addition to our founding sponsor Wells Fargo, the UNCF EMT is sponsored by our presenting sponsors: The Coca-Cola Co.; Milwaukee Public Schools System; and Procter & Gamble. The national sponsors include Best Buy, FedEx, Kaiser Permanente, Toyota and Walton Family Foundation. Since its inception, UNCF EMT has offered more than $25 million in scholarships and impacted thousands of students.

For more information on the UNCF Empower Me Tour and to register for free, visit EmpowerMeTour.org. Follow the conversation on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook: @UNCF #EmpowerMeTour

# # #

About the AUCC

The Atlanta University Center Consortium, a 501 (c)(3) non-profit corporation under the laws of the State of Georgia, formed in 1929 to operate on behalf of its member institutions–Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, Morehouse School of Medicine, and Spelman College—is the world’s oldest and largest association of historically Black colleges and universities. The Consortium is a vibrant intellectual community with a long tradition of scholarship, service, and community engagement.

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. While totaling only 3% of all colleges and universities, UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding 15% of bachelor’s degrees, 5% of master’s degrees, 10% of doctoral degrees and 19% of all STEM degrees earned by Black students in higher education. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.