Understanding Your Child’s Runny Nose That Just Won’t Go Away

Toddlers with runny noses are a common sight, but for many parents it may feel like this symptom never goes away. An expert with Baylor College of Medicine shares what you need to know about your child’s seemingly perpetual nasal drip.

“Children under six years of age average six to eight colds per year, with symptoms lasting an average of 14 days,” said Dr. Maria Mejia, associate professor of family and community medicine at Baylor. “It’s very normal for children to contract illnesses frequently as their immune systems build.”

Children enrolled in daycare or other forms of care are exposed to different pathogens, viruses, and bacteria that their less developed immune systems cannot fight off. Because of this, it is very common for children to get sick often, especially with the common cold. These colds occur most often between September and April, which also falls in line with the changing of the seasons.

“A general rule of thumb is that if your child gets better after a week to 10 days, it was most likely a cold,” said Mejia. “If their symptoms persist longer and/or seem to come on after exposure to certain substances or during seasonal changes, allergies are probably to blame.”

If that’s the case, Mejia says primary care providers often recommend taking children to an allergist or an ear, nose and throat specialist for further diagnosis and treatment plans.

If children are presenting with the following symptoms, Mejia advises immediately seeking help from their healthcare provider:

Refusing to drink anything for a prolonged period.

Behavior changes, including irritability or lethargy (decreased responsiveness).

Difficulty breathing, working hard to breathe, or breathing rapidly

Fever greater than 101°F that lasts more than three days

Eyes become red or develop yellow discharge

Signs or symptoms of an ear infection (pain, ear pulling, fussiness)

Although children’s immune systems are still developing, Mejia reminds parents of the following tips to best teach their children healthy habits that can help prevent sickness: