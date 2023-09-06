Unprecedented Investment in Safety, Mobility and Connectivity is Driving the Texas Economy Forward

Texas’ booming population and economic growth leads to record $100 billion transportation plan

Since my appointment in March of 2023 by Texas Governor Greg Abbott to the Texas Transportation Commission, I’ve gained a greater appreciation about the Texas Department of Transportation and how vital the 10-year Unified Transportation Program (UTP) process is to Texans and the economy by guiding the development of transportation work across the state.

I’m thankful to Governor Abbott for appointing me to the Commission as Texas and the Greater Houston community continues to see unprecedented growth. It is of the utmost importance to meet the demand with historic funding that will help TxDOT deliver on its commitment to ensure that people and goods can move safely and efficiently in the state by improving transportation safety, addressing congestion, and helping maintain roadways across the state.

For the first time in its history, TxDOT’s 10-year UTP has surpassed $100 billion in future projects. It also estimates $34.2 billion in development costs and $7.5 billion in routine maintenance contracts for a total investment of $142 billion.

That eye-catching amount reflects the rapid growth and booming economic activity touching every corner of the Lone Star State. It’s also $15 billion more than last year and shows a major investment in our infrastructure when compared to the UTP a decade ago when it was $34.3 billion. In the Houston area alone, TxDOT has more than $14.2 billion in projects slated in the next 10 years.

These figures represent real improvements for all Texans that will help improve quality of life and bring economic benefits. The average $10.6 billion a year in the UTP over the next decade is expected to yield an estimated $18.8 billion per year in economic benefits, according to the Texas A&M Transportation Institute.

TxDOT has planned, and will continue to plan, for this growth and play a critical role in providing the needed infrastructure to help move people and products. That’s where our Unified Transportation Program comes in.

The benefits go far beyond just congestion — these projects benefit everyone. Improvements to our roadways provide Texans with best-in-class infrastructure not only for drivers, but for bicyclists and pedestrians as well. From improving HOV lanes and public transit to enhancing the movement of freight, the projects we fund in the UTP provide multi-modal options to get people and products where they need to go.

The UTP will include major projects in the Houston District such as some of the work on I-10 in Fort Bend County, the Grand Parkway in Brazoria, and Galveston Counties, and help clear the way for future portions of the North Houston Highway Improvement Project (NHHIP). The NHHIP is the planned reconstruction of I-45 north Freeway between Houston’s downtown and the North Sam Houston Tollway, also known as Beltway 8. The NHHIP not only brings these roadways up to current standards, it also prepares for the future by improving resiliency to weather events, providing safer, more efficient travel for motorists and handling the increasing trade that is moved through the Port of Houston.

In my first year as a Texas Transportation Commissioner, I am extremely proud to play a part in this historic 10-year transportation plan. We’ll see the benefits from this plan for years to come as we continue to drive our economy and the state to new heights.

With this historic investment, we’re showing our commitment to keeping Texans safe on Texas roads and connecting the people and places that matter most in current and innovative ways.

Texans deserve the best, and they can rest assured that Governor Abbott and Texas transportation leaders are fulfilling our promise to provide them with a safe and reliable transportation system.

Get the full UTP at https://ftp.txdot.gov/pub/txdot/tpp/utp/utp-2023.pdf.