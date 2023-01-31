Veteran Rocket Eric Gordon Makes A Statement with his Gampeplay

The NBA trade deadline of February 9th is fast approaching. Veteran Rocket Eric Gordon has had trade rumors circling him for a while. Last year the Rockets opted to not trade Gordon who has proven his value time and time again amidst multiple eras of Rockets basketball. He has remained a consistent defender, a clutch 3-point shooter, and a leader amongst his teammates. Though the team’s standings may not reflect the quality of individual play at times, Gordon has had impactful moments this season, including this past weekend with his performance against the Detroit Pistons.

Gordon led all scorers with 24 points in the Rockets 117-114 victory. He was the key component in the team’s rally from a 4-point deficit towards the end of the game. He managed to score 11 points in the final 8 minutes of the game, showing that for him, effort has no end-point.

Assistant coach John Lucas II praised Gordon’s efforts in his recollection of what he told the team after the game. “I told them today that we won [Rockets vs. Pistons game] due to our hustle and that we had a veteran who brought us home,” he said. “We had a veteran at the end.”

It will be interesting to see what steps the Rockets take as they inch closer to the trade deadline.