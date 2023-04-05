Sports

Views from the 2023 McDonald’s All American Game at the Toyota Center

by By: Medron White
Houston recently hosted the 46th annual McDonald’s All American Game at the Toyota Center on March 28th. The best in high school hoops displayed their talent to 50-plus NBA scouts and media members. Since 1977, Texas has been home to 135 McDonald’s All Americans – with 23 coming from Houston. It’s an honor that’s earned, not given – and this year, McDonald’s welcomed 48 new girls and boys to the long list of icons to don the iconic jersey. The McDonald’s All American Games have benefitted Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®) and its network of local Chapters since their inception.

