Walgreens Launches Free Paxlovid Delivery Services with DoorDash and Uber

Convenience ensures greater COVID-19 treatment access to all Americans this winter

In partnership with DoorDash and Uber, Walgreens announced free delivery of Paxlovid, a COVID-19 oral antiviral therapy, directly to the doorsteps of those who need it.

With more than 8,000 Walgreens locations offering same day delivery services, available to anyone who lives within 15 miles of participating Walgreens locations, the majority of Americans have access to this program, about 92% of the population.

This initiative is aimed at increasing access to COVID-19 treatment, with a focus on reaching those in socially vulnerable or medically underserved areas at a time when COVID-19 cases are beginning to rise again across the United States. According to Walgreens COVID-19 Index data, overall positivity rates reached 36 percent this week. This steady rise in cases reinforces the critical need for access to life-saving treatments.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated health disparities and emphasized the need to address long-standing barriers, including access to treatments,” said Anita Patel, PharmD, vice president, pharmacy services development, Walgreens. “Our pharmacy teams will continue to play a trusted and essential role in helping to keep people protected from COVID-19, including getting people vaccinated, tested and treated as safely, equitably and effectively as possible.”

Eligible patients must have a Paxlovid prescription from a healthcare provider. After the pharmacy has filled the prescription and before it gets picked up, individuals can go online to select Same Day Delivery by visiting Walgreens.com/PrescriptionDelivery , the Walgreens app or by calling their store.

This initiative is the latest offering in an ongoing collaboration between Walgreens, DoorDash and Uber to increase accessibility of life-saving treatments to medically underserved and underrepresented areas, following the companies’ response to the White House COVID-19 call to action to ensure a safe and healthy winter.

To use Same Day Rx Delivery, you must opt into Prescription Status Alerts. It will appear as an option if the order is before that store’s cutoff time for the day. Certain health plans do not cover, or participate in, Same Day Rx Delivery. Check with your health plan for further details. It excludes California.

Same Day Prescription Delivery is available on eligible prescriptions only. Most prescription orders are available to be delivered to the patient’s home on the same day. Orders must be received by 4 p.m. to be eligible for Same Day Rx Delivery. Please note that while most prescriptions are expected to be delivered on the same day, some deliveries may not be eligible for delivery due to prescription type, delivery address, holidays, weather, or other delivery constraints.

Age-restricted items are not eligible for delivery. Other exclusions may apply.