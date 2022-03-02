We Must Celebrate the Achievements of African Americans Every Month of the Year

Knowing about the history of African Americans has been an important part of my life. It is my cultural obligation to know about my past, present, while understanding what may happen in the future.

I am Black and I am proud. Musical icon, James Brown had a hit song with those lyrics, especially for people who look like me.

There are still occasions that I listen to that song. If you haven’t listened to it in a while, go ahead, as it will make you feel good about yourself.

We recently celebrated Black History Month. February is the designated month. Is one month enough? Of course not!

First, we had Negro History Week and now we have Black History Month. Obviously, there is great merit in having this month set aside just for us.

Last month, we had various programs and events which highlighted the accomplishments of African Americans.

Commercials on radio and television, along with contests, filled our appetites for culturally relevant content.

During February, professional basketball and football teams fulfilled their obligations to stay current with the times.

Will you see or hear any of those commercials in March?

That is a question at the rim and on the goal line.

They created special apparel with an African American focus. Financial support in the form of scholarships were targeted for Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

The NCAA was not to be outdone, as they created special messages about Black History Month.

So, everyone had a Black History Month advertisement or slogan.

As we know, President Gerald Ford officially recognized Black History Month in February 1976. Before that “official recognition”, we still honored our heroes because we knew our history and the importance of it.

I never thought Black History Month would be a political conversation piece, but it has become that.

Black History Month has now spilled over into Michigan politics. Just think, when you think that you have seen it all, there is always something new.

Austin Cheng is running to become Michigan’s next governor. He wants to end Black History Month in the state of Michigan.

He wants to establish the American History Month in February.

Is he serious? Apparently, he is.

Chenge said, “We don’t need to have multiple history months for the Black History Month, or any other history month for that matter. All that should matter is the American History Month because that’s what binds us together.”

His proposal has resulted in a strong response from the Lansing Branch NAACP.

Second vice president, James McCurtis said, “I think when you come in and attack a full body of history of people that made great contributions to this country, that, to me, is the approach of divisiveness and not an approach of bringing people together.”

He added, “There were many years of history lessons in schools in books that excluded Black history, as if it didn’t exist, and that’s the reason why Carter G. Woodson started Black History Week and then you know, became Black History Month.”

We have made contributions from stop lights to science and from civil rights to equal rights.

Children in our schools, both Black and White, need to know about Garrett Morgan and Charles Drew. These men improved the quality of life for all Americans.

Now, as we leave Black History Month, we cannot let Black history leave us. Because the month has gone, we must still celebrate the achievement of African Americans.

I believe places of worship must create a “moments in Black History” segment in their services. This type of initiative will keep the awareness and we will learn something as well.

Community centers and media outlets must develop campaigns and posters that feature us.

Let us not have another year go by when we de-emphasize Black history after February is gone.

Our ancestors made our contributions possible, and we stand on their shoulders. Now it’s our turn to have today’s contributors stand on our shoulders.