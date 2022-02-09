We Must Persevere and Vote!

New Voting Laws Are Seriously Hindering and Confusing Voters Who Seek to Vote by Mail

Okay, Texans, this is not a game.

If you traditionally vote by mail, the potential to have your vote be discarded and not counted is real and is impacting countless registered voters across the state of Texas who rely on the vote-by-mail option, especially African American seniors and voters with disabilities.

The Houston Forward Times has been bombarded with a myriad of phone calls and emails from our readers, with questions and frustrations about this new vote-by-mail process.

Many believe it is a form of voter suppression, which is hard to argue based on the number of registered voters of color who are expressing their challenges.

In case you didn’t know, several new bills were passed during the most recent Texas legislative session and signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott (R-Texas) relative to voting. One of those bills, Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), has contributed to this issue amongst many across the Lone Star State.

The voting bills came as a response to the unfounded allegations by former President Donald Trump, who claimed that election fraud was prevalent across the country, although his allegations were proven to be false.

SB 1 went into effect on December 2nd of last year and any elections that were ordered on or after that date have and will have to adhere to the changes that are a part of the new law.

This year’s midterm election cycle will be the first major statewide election to be impacted.

As a result of SB 1, Texas voters now must provide their driver’s license number or Social Security number on both their vote-by-mail application and the actual ballot. Prior to SB 1, Texas voters did not have to provide these pieces of personal information on the application.

The problem that many in our communities have been experiencing is that their ballots or applications have been rejected because they either excluded or mismatched the driver’s license and Social Security numbers provided. Due to these initial challenges, there is a major concern that there will be an increased number of ballots or applications rejected as the primary elections and the November general election approaches.

Of course, many civil rights groups have filed multiple lawsuits to stop SB 1, but as the law is being litigated in the courts, the state of Texas must comply with the new changes until the courts say otherwise.

With the primary elections around the corner, Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee (D-Houston) has been fighting against SB 1 and is supporting an initiative asking a federal judge to allow candidates to send out mail ballot applications for the 2022 primary election. This is another practice that is currently prohibited as part of the new voting laws in Texas.

“This law was created to combat alleged voter fraud that we know does not exist, and instead hinders the Elections Administrator’s ability to inform seniors and voters with disabilities about their right to vote by mail,” said Menefee. “This anti-solicitation provision of SB 1 not only makes it harder to vote, but it criminalizes the constitutionally protected free speech of the Harris County Elections Administrator and violates the First Amendment.”

Texas State Senator Borris Miles (D-Texas), who has been a staunch advocate for the voting rights of these impacted Texans, is encouraging everyone to stay vigilant and ask for help from the county election administrator’s office in your respective county of residence.

“Remember, voting is YOUR voice,” said Sen. Miles. “Do not let these new rules hinder you from exercising your right to vote.”

Sen. Miles provided some additional guidance to the Houston Forward Times to pass along to impacted voters in Texas, stating:

For those eligible to vote by mail, a provision of Senate Bill 1 requires voters to provide their full Texas Driver’s License number or the last four digits of their Social Security Number. However, many applications have been rejected because the identification number does not match the number in the voter’s file. To remedy this, please make sure that your vote by mail application includes BOTH your Texas Driver’s License number AND the last four digits of your Social Security Number to ensure the numbers match with your voter file. Please ensure that you also provide your email address and phone number on the application so that the elections office can contact you if there are any issues with your application.

The new voter law also requires that you put these identification numbers on the carrier envelope that will contain your mail ballot. Your mail ballot can be rejected if it does not include these numbers. Make sure that you fill out the space on the carrier envelope for your mail ballot with the same numbers you put on your mail ballot application.

U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas) and Congressman Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) have been fighting to protect access to voting nationally and across Texas, calling on the U.S. Department of Justice to help regarding mail ballots in Texas.

Harris County Precinct One Commissioner Rodney Ellis has echoed the sentiments of Congresswoman Jackson Lee and Congressman Castro.

“Voting is a sacred right and among the most important hallmarks of our democracy,” said Commissioner Ellis. “In Harris County, the State of Texas, and the nation, we have seen these fundamental rights stripped away from people. Our conservative state leaders have directly targeted our constitutional right to vote – essential for a functioning democracy. Texas Senate Bill 1 has added even more burdens for our citizens to overcome and infused chaos into the upcoming March 1 primary. As the pandemic surges on, over 15% of Harris County residents who qualify and need to vote by mail have had their applications rejected due to confusion caused by SB1. I welcome relief from the U.S. Department of Justice to prevent these applications from being disqualified for minor discrepancies. History will be on the side of those who work to make voting accessible, free, fair and safe for all voters.”

These upcoming elections are crucial and will undoubtedly shape the future of this country and the state of Texas, which is why seeking help and assistance with information regarding mail ballots is strongly encouraged.

If anyone has any questions or if anyone wants to request a mail ballot for the upcoming elections, please contact your county election administrator’s office. Here are two:

Harris County Election Administrator: HarrisVotes.com or call 713-755-6965

Fort Bend County Election Administrator: FortBendVotes.com or call 281-341-8670

Your VOTE is your VOICE! Each and every one of you must persevere and do whatever it takes to make sure your vote counts this election cycle and beyond.