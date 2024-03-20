Wendy Lewis Armstrong: Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s First Black Female Vice President

ABOVE: Wendy Lewis Armstrong (white hat) – Chairman of the Black Heritage committee chats with Deborah Duncan

Growing up, Wendy Lewis Armstrong was no stranger to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. The Houston native attended RODEOHOUSTON concerts and could be found on many days and nights at the carnival. She comes from a family of Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo volunteers, but it wasn’t until the sudden death of her father in 2007, that Armstrong recognized how special this organization and its people were.

“The love, support and compassion shown by members of the Black Heritage Committee toward my father and our family was incredible,” said Armstrong. “It was at that time that I realized the beautiful familial nature of this organization, and I immediately asked to take my dad’s spot on the committee roster.”

In 2008, Armstrong joined the Black Heritage Committee. She advanced through leadership roles and was named Chair of the committee ten years later. Armstrong has also been involved with the Corporate Development and Speakers committees and was elected to the Rodeo’s board of directors in 2020. She was later named vice president.

As the first Black female vice president, Armstrong serves as officer in charge of the Black Heritage, Communications & Special Services, Membership, Special Children’s, and Trailblazer committees.

“The Rodeo is truly a massive operation,” Armstrong stated. “I hope to learn more about the inner workings and to contribute in a meaningful way that upholds our legacy.”

She devotes her time, talents, and support to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo because of her belief in the mission and what the organization has to offer.

“The people, what we do, how we work, the impact on my hometown, what we instill in the future – scholarships, educational opportunities and culture – it really is everything,” Armstrong emphasized.

Armstrong earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Hampton University and is a certified public accountant for the state of Texas. She has been employed with Noble Drilling for nine years and currently serves as chief audit executive, director of internal audit. She is also involved with several Houston-area organizations, such as the Junior League of Houston and Girl Scouts of America. Armstrong and her husband, Vince, live in Houston. She is the daughter of Toni Middleton Lewis, and sibling to her brothers Vernon and Victor Lewis.