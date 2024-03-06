Westfield HS Coach Billy Goffney Reaches Major Milestone with his 500th Coaching Victory

ABOVE: Billy Goffney pictured with the Westfield High School Basketball team as they celebrate his 500th coaching victory.

Billy Goffney was recently honored for hitting a major milestone in his basketball coaching career, as he celebrated his 500th coaching victory.

Goffney graduated from New Waverly High School in 1989, and from there attended Lamar University in Beaumont. He walked on to the basketball team as a freshman and was on the team for one season before that was ended by a coaching change. He remained at Lamar University and received a bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology in 1994.

Goffney began his coaching career at his alma mater (New Waverly High School), where he spent the first 15 years of his career. He was the head track coach, assistant football coach, head JV football coach, and head JV Basketball coach, during his first five years at New Waverly High School. In his second year as head track coach, in 1996, Goffney was fortunate to coach a state track qualifier, Ebony Brown, who won the 200 meters and placed second in the 100 meters. In 1997, he had another athlete, Terrence Obryant, who qualified for state in the Long Jump and Triple Jump. In 2000, he was promoted to his passion, becoming the head basketball coach. He served in that capacity for 11 years and had an amazing run of success during his tenure as head coach, winning nine (9) District Championships, three (3) Regional Championships, and three (3) consecutive State Championship appearances (2008, 2009, 2010).

In all, Goffney compiled over 280 wins in those eleven years at New Waverly High School.

From 2011 to 2017, Goffney relocated to Longview, Texas, as the Head Coach, where he crossed the 300-win mark in 2013. In 2017, he became the head coach at Spring Westfield High School, where he still serves as the head basketball coach.

While at Westfield, Goffney and his teams have won three (3) District Championships and have been in the playoffs each season. In 2021, they advanced to the regional tournament for the fifth time in his career. His team was also the #3 ranked team in the state of Texas, and they were ranked #17 Nationally by Max Preps.

Goffney is currently in his 29th year of coaching, and his 23rd year as a head coach. Goffney also led his Westfield boys’ basketball team to a victory over Nimitz, 50-39 this year, to win the District 14-6A title.