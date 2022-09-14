Every four years, we hear talk of the Olympic Games, which features competitions where the best of the best show up to rep their part of the globe. It’s an event like no other.

The women’s 4×100 meter relay competition leaves me in awe each time that I watch.

The USA relay team, in 2012’s London games, was especially fun as Tianna Madison, Allyson Felix, Bianca Knight, and Carmelita Jeter set a 40.82 relay world record as they rounded the track passing the baton successfully at each leg.

Getting to the finish line requires a smooth passing between each leg of the race, coupled with speed. While the 2012 games showcased winning handoffs, there have been races in history where the lack of a smooth pass cost teams the relay race.

Relay races happen on tracks across the globe, but there are some races and some handoffs that are happening right now in our own homes, businesses, and communities. The changing of the guard, or the passing of the baton, can be a clarion call to the next generation, or the next up to step up, take the reins, and lead.

May I encourage you this week, that WHEN IT’S YOUR TURN, make it good, make it legendary!

When it’s your turn to lead, do so with grace.

When it’s your turn, defy the odds, because hugging the framework of tradition does not mean you are safe.

Written text tells us that a Shepherd Boy named David was on the side of a hill tending sheep for years. During that time, he mastered how to take down lions and bears who were looking for a sheep meal. When it became his turn beyond the hill, no one had to coax him into a moment. He saw a problem and became a solution. Goliath roared, but David was unmoved.

Five stones, a sling, and courage to step into “When It’s Your Turn” was what put Goliath to sleep.

From that moment, to centuries later, the world is still talking about David’s feat.

Did you grab what I said?

David saw a problem and became the solution.

Here’s a well-kept secret.

Complainers don’t get things done.

It takes a boatload of energy to consistently ONLY see a problem, and not let up. I have found that when it’s time to actually turn water into wine, complainers are tired. They are worn out and become increasingly uncivil in their conversation. Why?

They have no solutions. They have expended too much energy nursing the problem rather than becoming the problems’ solution.

Not David. He rolled up to a moment, silenced the chatter, and became the solution.

They tried to dress him in soldier garb, but Shepherd Boy David was ready to do what Kings do, and that was step into what was, clearly, his turn, on his terms.

Last week, we saw Prince Charles become King Charles.

In our Bible, we read of Shepherd Boy David becoming King David.

Moses passed the baton to Joshua. Elijah raised up Elisha. Samuel came up after Eli.

I hope to pass everything along to Sariah, Jasmine, and Joshua, one day, and pray they make the most of their moment.

When it’s your turn, what are you going to do with the moment?

I hope, friend, that you will make it good; that you will make your time at the helm, legendary.

Sharwin Wiltz-Boney is an entrepreneur, business consultant/coach, speaker and author who currently serves as President and CEO of a financial infrastructure management company that has operated in the Houston area for more than a decade. Utilizing the experience, she has gained through business ventures and her very own life journey, Sharwin invites you into her Musings. Have a comment? Drop her a line at sharwin@sharwinboney.com.