White House Official Selected as PVAMU Fall Commencement Speaker

by Forward Times Newswire
Dr. Dietra Trent to deliver message of equity, excellence and economic opportunity to graduates.

In the tradition of exceptional commencement speakers, Prairie View A&M University welcomes Dr. Dietra Trent, the new executive director of the White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity through Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Dr. Trent will address graduates at the University’s 28th Fall Commencement Convocation on Dec. 9, 2023, at 9 a.m.

Dr. Trent, a respected civil servant who has held leadership roles at the country’s top universities, is recognized as a trailblazer in the field of education and public policy.

About the event:

Event:

PVAMU’s 28th Fall Commencement Convocation Date: Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023

Time: 9 a.m. CST

Website: William “Billy” J. Nicks, Sr. Building, Prairie View A&M University

