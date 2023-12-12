Whitmire Elected Houston Mayor in Landslide

Texas State Senator John Whitmire won Houston’s mayoral runoff election Dec. 9, defeating Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee. It wasn’t particularly close: Whitmire won in a landslide, garnering over 64% of the vote to Jackson Lee’s 36%. (In the end, just 200,000 Houstonians voted in the runoff.) It’s the largest margin of victory for a first-time mayoral candidate since 1977.

“Whitmire’s win is as decisive a win as we’ve seen in recent years,” said University of Houston political science professor Brandon Rottinghaus. “He stuck to his message, and his mobilization was on point.”

Whitmire won over voters with a campaign that focused on top issues like crime, public safety and infrastructure. He portrayed himself as a moderate, no-nonsense public official who could work across the aisle and get things done. “I just want to fix things; that’s the only reason I’m running,” he said at a mayoral debate on Dec. 4. “I was asked by Houstonians — not power brokers; Houstonians — to come closer to the problems and use my experience and contacts to get things done.”

Along with contacts and experience, Whitmire also used a whole lot of money. He had a huge financial advantage over his opponent: a $10 million “campaign war chest” that he’d helped raise while in the Texas Legislature. Whitmire spent a reported total of $12 million on the campaign. He out-fundraised Jackson Lee by a roughly 4-to-1 margin during the runoff and outspent her 5-to-1. In November alone he spent nearly $3 million — more than Jackson Lee spent on her entire campaign.

It worked. Whitmire dominated the race from start to finish. He was especially potent in the city’s highest voting district. In District C (centered in Montrose, Meyerland and the Heights), he turned a 30-point lead in November to a 59-point advantage this month. In District G (which includes River Oaks, Uptown and much of west Houston), he went from a 45-point edge to a 77-point lead in December. Whitmire also had a 20-point advantage among Latinos, who make up about 45% of Houston’s population.

Jackson Lee had a 48-point advantage among Black voters (and those under 35). But Black voter turnout in this election was lower compared to 2015, when Mayor Sylvester Turner was elected. (He’s term-limited and can’t run again.)

On election night, Jackson Lee conceded within hours. Addressing supporters in a concession speech that night, Jackson Lee congratulated Whitmire and committed to working with him. She also thanked everyone who voted for her.

“You worked real hard, you come from all over the city, and you have hearts of gold,” she told the crowd. She thanked her family (including her husband and children) and supporters. She thanked the unions that endorsed her, the elected officials who supported her, and the faith community.

“Our work is not completed. This was a journey,” she said. “I am a public servant — and being a public servant, you never stop working. I hope you will allow me to continue to work and serve you as I have done in the past.”

Jackson Lee reminded her supporters to press forward despite their disappointment. “Even though the outcome was not the way we would’ve wanted, the best thing for us to do is shore up, stand up, and be committed to Houston moving forward. That’s what I will do.”

Meanwhile, inside George R. Brown Convention Center, Whitmire delivered his victory speech. “To the people in my campaign and supporters who have told me, ‘You have to smile more,’” he began, “I tell them, I will try to smile. Well, tonight, I’m smiling,” he said, beaming as the crowd applauded. “And I’m smiling for the City of Houston […] tonight is something to smile about. So don’t tell me to smile anymore. I’m leaving here smiling.”

He thanked his two daughters, Sarah and Whitney, along with his supporters and staff. “I was very fortunate; my family taught me to treat people the way you want to be treated, and that works wherever you are, regardless of what community you’re visiting with. Treat these individuals like you want to be treated.”

He went on, comparing Houston with the three other largest cities in the nation. “We have a great city with great people. In fact, we’re special,” he said. “We’re not just great; we’re special! We’re not New York. We’re not L.A. We’re sure not Chicago. We fix our problems!”

“Great cities solve their problems; they bring people together. Our campaign united this city. From day one, we will have transparency,” he promised. “In fact, day one, we will have a [city] council meeting, and then I’ll invite each and every one of you – and bring your friends and neighbors. Your mayor will meet you at the front door of City Hall to open the door for you. I will shake everyone’s hand. You will be able to talk to your mayor from day one.”

Whitmire also vowed to make the city safer and improve infrastructure. “Together, we can solve our problems. The first way you solve your problem is admit you have one, and I don’t mind telling folks what a great city we have. But we’ve got great challenges […] But I see that as an opportunity, and I need you to join hands with me. We’ll meet our challenges. It’ll be an opportunity for us to show the nation what the City of Houston can do. We will not kick our cans down the road any longer.”

“We have so much to be thankful for,” he concluded. “Tonight, we’re going to celebrate. But in the morning, we go to work.”