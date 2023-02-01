Whitney Houston’s Estate to Launch ‘Whitney Houston Hotel’ During Grammy Week

ABOVE: Singer Whitney Houston accepts the Winner of International – Favorite Artist Award onstage at the 2009 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 22, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The estate of Whitney E. Houston and Primary Wave Music has announced the launch of the “Whitney Houston Hotel,” to honor the singer’s life and career.

In partnership with Sony Music, the “Whitney Houston Hotel,” will take place at the W Hotel in Hollywood, California, from February 1, 2023, to February 4, 2023, during Grammy week. MAC Cosmetics, Proflowers and City National Bank are sponsoring the highly anticipated event.

The week’s festivities include Sony’s 360 Reality Audio Immersive Listening Lounge, a pop-up shop with one-of-a-kind merch, a definitive memorabilia exhibit featuring photos of some of the most memorable gowns that Houston donned in her iconic career, and more.

Michelle Williams of Destiny’s Child, Amber Riley, Coco Jones, Baby Tate, Teddy Swims, Kiana Ledé, Georgia Ku and Natalie Jane are all slated to perform a medley of Houston’s biggest hits.

The tribute follows the recent release of Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody, which premiered in theaters in December 2022. To date, the film has grossed over $50 million at the box office.

Below is a complete list of the events taking place at the Whitney Houston Hotel:

Wednesday, February 1, 2023

The official unveiling of the Whitney Houston Hotel

Opening of the Sony’s 360 Reality Audio Immersive Listening Lounge

Opening of the Whitney Houston Pop-Up Retail Shop

Opening of the Whitney Houston Gallery featuring rare and iconic photos, as well as several gowns worn by Whitney throughout her career

Thursday, February 2, 2023

Sony’s 360 Reality Audio Immersive Listening Lounge Artist Showcases

Friday, February 3, 2023

Sony’s 360 Reality Audio Immersive Listening Lounge Whitney Houston Brunch and Panel Discussion Panel hosted by Kevin Frazier

Artist Showcases

Saturday, February 4, 2023