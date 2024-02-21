Who’ll Be the Next DA? Kim Ogg & Sean Teare Face Off in District Attorney Forum as Pivotal Primary Election Begins

ABOVE: District Attorney Kim Ogg (D) and Challenger Sean Teare (D)

The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas held a forum on Feb. 8 for candidates running for Harris County District Attorney. Inside the DeLUXE Theater (located on Lyons Avenue in 5th Ward), current District Attorney Kim Ogg and challenger Sean Teare answered questions from moderators and the public. The forum was co-moderated by ACLU policy & advocacy strategist Nikki Luellen and ACLU Texas Smart Justice Initiatives Manager Anthony Graves. It’s part of a campaign to educate voters about the pivotal role the DA plays in the justice system.

“The DA is one of the most powerful elected officials in our community,” Luellen said. “The DA decides whether someone will be charged with a crime, which crimes to prosecute, and who gets a second chance through diversion or treatment programs. We elect the DA and can hold them accountable.”

Few people understand the impact of a good DA — or a bad one — like Anthony Graves. In 1994, he was convicted of the 1992 Somerville murders of a grandmother, her teenage daughter, and her four grandchildren, even though no physical evidence tied him to the crime. The actual killer, Robert Earl Carter, named Graves as his accomplice. Two weeks before his execution (and later, minutes before his execution), he admitted he’d lied: “Anthony Graves had nothing to do with it,” Carter said. Then-district attorney Charles Sebesta didn’t believe him. So Graves spent 18 ½ years — 16 in solitary confinement, 12 on death row — for a murder he didn’t commit.

Fortunately for him, students at the University of St. Thomas joined the Innocence Project to review the case. In 2006, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals overturned his conviction; four years later, Graves was exonerated. The Texas Legislature awarded him $1.4 million for his wrongful conviction. Sebesta was later disbarred after the State Bar discovered that he’d withheld evidence and used false witness testimony.

In an exclusive interview with the Forward Times, Graves explained why he came to the forum. “I showed up because I’m the face of everything that went wrong with the DA,” he said. “I felt that I needed to be there. I felt that they needed to see my face, because I wanted them to understand that when they make bad decisions, you ruin lives. So it’s important to me to be here, man. I represent all that’s wrong with the criminal justice system and I represent people back there who need a voice. I’m their voice.”

Graves used his voice, as did Luellen, to ask tough questions of the candidates. Kim Ogg is running for her third term as DA; former prosecutor Sean Teare resigned from Ogg’s administration last year and is now running against her. “I’ve served in the role for seven years. I lead an institution that employs about 850 people, who serve almost five million of you. Our job is to see that justice is done – not just convictions,” Ogg said in her opening statement. She said she’d reviewed questionnaires of herself and Teare and that they’re similar, except that “the programs that my opponent describes wanting to implement already exist. We’ve done those programs.”

Ogg said she and her staff “have dramatically changed the complexion and the direction of the district attorney’s office,” adding: “Our focus is violent crime because that’s the greatest threat to most residents of Harris County and they think it’s important.” Her vision? “A safe county with a fair system.”

In his opening statement, Sean Teare identified himself as a native Houstonian, a husband, and father of four. “I spent 11 years in the DA’s office. I handled everything from Class C traffic tickets all the way to capital murder,” he said. “I have supervised hundreds of prosecutors in that office, and I believe that oath that those prosecutors take to see that justice is done in every case. But what that office is going through right now is something that should terrify every one of us. The office is broken.”

“We’re hemorrhaging good, experienced, empathetic prosecutors,” he said. “We’ve got to fix the way we accept charges; we’ve got to fix the way we divert cases. Quite frankly, we’ve got to get talent in there so that we can really prosecute violent crimes.”

Q&A

On racial disparities in incarceration in Harris County:

“We see great racial disparity among our crime victim population,” Ogg said. “When it comes to decreasing racial disparities in enforcement, I worked with 86 police chiefs — two on my 47th day in office — to end, for the most part, all prosecution of possession of marijuana under four ounces. It is by far the most aggressive, progressive plan in the state, because it applies to everyone regardless of their criminal history.” Under the policy, “if their only offense was possession of marijuana under 4 ounces, they would go free, the contraband would be recovered, and they would go to an education class. This eliminates the racial disparity that is so prevalent in first-offender programs.”

“Well, the racial disparities still exist,” Teare said. “So what we have to do is figure out why […] And credit to my opponent: the misdemeanor marijuana diversion program was great — 47 days into her first term, and we haven’t seen anything since. We have to continue being cutting-edge. We need to do what we’ve done with marijuana in a different way, with all narcotics possession,” he said. “We’ve got to figure out how to get them back on the path to success, and if we do that I think we will see that racial disparity start to drop.”

On public safety:

“I think the DA is the most important component to public safety. The DA is the one that houses every single criminal charge. So as the DA’s policies and implementation of those policies go, so goes public safety,” Teare said. “Public safety means that every single community member in the county has the right to feel safe, and that is for everyone involved. It means that they have the right to feel safe from violent predators […] But it also means the communities have to feel safe from the law enforcement agencies that are there to protect them.”

The DA said public safety has a shared responsibility between law enforcement, courts, and other stakeholders. “But most importantly, it’s also a community responsibility […] Law enforcement should be working with the community daily, if not hourly, to improve public safety through trusted information,” she added. “We depend on community members to report crime, to witness and be the witnesses to crime, and to work with law enforcement to protect their own neighborhoods. It’s our responsibility to keep the process fair in the courts.”

On exercising discretion to seek sentences other than the death penalty:

“Yes,” the DA answered. “We have taken more people off death row during the Ogg administration than have ever been put on death row by a previous administration,” she claimed. “We use the death penalty the most sparingly, because it is the ultimate sanction.”

Mr. Teare concurred: “In this instance, I will almost completely agree with my opponent. Since 2016, this office has been very, very good and intentional about the very few cases that you saw. Where I’m going to diverge is the actual conviction integrity unit, [which] needs to be more robust and with more latitude.” But he admitted his approach would be “very akin to the way that Miss Ogg has done it.”

On publicly opposing legislation requiring more people put up cash to get out of jail in Texas:

“I cannot, by law, promise — with cash bail in our constitution — that all crimes, even misdemeanors, should be cashless bail, because the primary role of the district attorney is to advocate for the public’s safety. So when you truly have a high-risk individual — let’s say a misdemeanor domestic violence case — it’s incumbent upon us to utilize all the tools that we have to protect the victim and the community. It should never be a situation where bail is used to discriminate against people based on their economic situation,” Ogg said. “It should only be used in situations where public safety is a greater threat than the individual’s right to be free while awaiting trial.”

Teare: “The fact that, in 2024, we are tying someone’s precondition release to what’s in their bank account is antiquated and quite frankly, barbaric. There’s just no proof that however much money you have [indicates] whether or not you’re a future danger to society.” He called for a more risk-based system: “Are you a threat to the community? Are you a flight risk? If the answer is yes to those, I don’t care if you’re Warren Buffett or you had to sleep last night under I-10, you should stay in custody. But if the answer is no to those — or the answer is yes, and we can mitigate it with pretrial conditions — then get out of the jail.”

On drug misuse being treated as a public health issue and not a crime:

“This one’s very personal to me,” Teare revealed. “I watched my mother go from alcohol addiction to a heroin addiction, to arrest. And I helped, at 15, bail her out of Harris County Jail. I watched her go through the system. She became a felon and everything that comes with that. She then became a victim of intimate partner violence, sexual assault, and it eventually took her life. I’ve seen firsthand how the criminal justice system deals with addiction,” he said. “I want to get comprehensive, top to bottom, about how we can put people on a different path than the one they’re on. And that starts and ends with the DA’s office by not making them felons, by not giving them a criminal record. And when we can do that, we can give them hope and safety.”

Ogg cited a reintegration court that she claimed moved thousands through the system without convictions: “Over 4,000 people a year charged with felony drug possession go through this court.” Who doesn’t? “People charged with trace amounts in crack pipes of prohibited substances because we ended that prosecution back in 2017. So the drug policies that we have now,” she told Teare, “would have greatly benefited someone like your mom.”

Intake System

Ogg and Teare agreed on several issues but disagreed sharply about the intake system.

In early February, news emerged that Ogg’s office “filed criminal charges in more than 4,500 cases that judges said lacked probable cause, the lowest burden of proof needed to detain and prosecute someone.” That’s more than double the number of cases in 2016, the year before Ogg took office.

The intake unit fields hundreds of calls a day from police officers, who must get prosecutors’ permission before arresting people. Prosecutors determine if there’s probable cause (i.e. if a crime has been committed). Before Ogg’s election, about 350 attorneys would work in the intake department on a temporary, rotational basis. It was a popular system and attorneys could earn overtime pay by picking up eight-hour shifts on nights and weekends, thus helping them pay mortgages or law school debt.

When Kim Ogg took office, things changed. Now more than two dozen prosecutors are permanently assigned to the division; 18 serve voluntarily on weekends. Some have decades of experience; some are hired right out of law school. Ogg says the change helps police get consistent responses from trained prosecutors; critics say her office fails to weed out thousands of baseless allegations, further overloading the court system. This means prosecutors are sending more Houstonians to crowded jails without legal basis, costing them income and time with their children. “The intake system is utterly broken,” Teare said. “There is nothing going on in that intake system that’s good, and we’re gonna fix it.”

“I wish that the coworkers you worked with were all here to hear you personally say how inept and how inexperienced [they are] and what poor performance they delivered. Because what I see with my 45 full-time employees who staff intake, and our 20 or so part-time employees who they staff, is a hell of a lot of dedication to service,” Ogg responded.

“Kim’s wrong in that the vast majority of people who are at intake right now are not my co-workers and peers. They are people that we cannot continue to have there because they don’t prosecute cases. They don’t know the kind of cases that they should be taking and not taking, and quite frankly, they don’t have any kind of accountability,” Teare fired back. “They don’t respond to emails about questions. They don’t care.”

“Have you no shame, Mr. Teare, in talking about the public servants who staff, 24/7 365 days a year and support 86 law enforcement agencies?” Ogg asked. She claimed her office has rejected about 30,000 cases a year, saving people from a trip to jail. But what about those already there? For Anthony Graves, the forum left at least one question unanswered: “Have you ever tried a case where you believe the man was innocent, and what did you do about it?”

Early voting centers are open now through March 1 for the March 5 primary election.